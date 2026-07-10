

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) licensor Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group announced that ARTEMIS-008, its phase III trial evaluating risvutatug rezetecan or Ris-Rez in patients with advanced or relapsed small-cell lung cancer, met its primary endpoint of overall survival. Consistent benefit was also observed across key secondary endpoints.



Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK said: 'These results are an important milestone as the first positive phase III overall survival data for a B7-H3-targeted ADC in any tumour type. Together, with other data generated to date, they further support the potential of B7-H3 as a promising target across lung cancer and other solid tumours.'



GSK acquired exclusive worldwide rights, excluding China's mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, from Hansoh Pharma to progress clinical development and commercialisation of Ris-Rez.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, GSK shares are up 1.01 percent to $53.01.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News