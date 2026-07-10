Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2026

DELSON, Quebec, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2026.

For the three months ended May 31, 2026, Goodfellow reported net earnings of $2.1 million or $0.25 per share compared to net earnings of $2.5 million or $0.29 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $142.7 million compared to $152.9 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $1.1 million or $(0.13) per share compared to net earnings of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $251.4 million compared to $264.1 million last year.

At the midpoint of fiscal 2026, Goodfellow continued to operate in a complex environment characterized by persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, difficult housing market conditions, softer consumer demand and pricing volatility. Customers maintained a disciplined approach to purchasing and inventory management, contributing to a slower start to the building season, while regional differences in construction activity resulted in uneven market conditions across the Company's operating network. Performance for the first half of the year reflects these ongoing challenges. Goodfellow remains well positioned for future growth through its strong balance sheet, diversified product offering and continued focus on delivering exceptional customer service as market conditions improve.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three and six months ended May 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited For the three months ended For the six months ended May 31

2026



May 31

2025

(Restated)1 May 31

2026



May 31

2025

(Restated)1 - - - - Sales 142,686 152,940 251,415 264,120 Expenses Cost of goods sold 114,685 126,265 204,920 217,965 Selling, administrative and general expenses 23,933 22,047 45,940 43,879 Net financial costs 1,218 1,212 2,055 1,998 139,836 149,524 252,915 263,842 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 2,850 3,416 (1,500: 278 Income taxes 798 956 (420: 78 Total comprehensive income (loss) 2,052 2,460 (1,080: 200 Net earnings (loss) -per share -Basic 0.25 0.29 (0.13: 0.02 -per share -Diluted 0.25 0.29 (0.13: 0.02

1 In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production-related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses instead of cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for the second quarter 2025 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for the three months ended May 31, 2025 of $6,074 and for the six months ended May 31, 2025 of $12,061, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in Shareholders' Equity.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited

As at As at As at May 31

2026 November 30

2025 May 31

2025 - - - Assets Current Assets Cash 4,167 3,767 3,379 Trade and other receivables 89,291 55,471 96,247 Income taxes receivable 2,590 1,360 6,566 Inventories 165,363 144,484 151,384 Prepaid expenses 5,330 3,168 3,059 Total Current Assets 266,741 208,250 260,635 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 42,960 42,625 42,844 Intangible assets 183 381 615 Right-of-use assets 18,118 19,304 21,368 Defined benefit plan asset 21,330 21,739 21,554 Deferred income taxes 744 744 - Other assets 1,919 1,875 1,894 Total Non-Current Assets 85,254 86,668 88,275 Total Assets 351,995 294,918 348,910 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 69,805 17,564 57,217 Trade and other payables 51,205 42,629 56,222 Provision 602 624 788 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,349 6,485 6,297 Total Current Liabilities 127,961 67,302 120,824 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 13,588 14,551 16,319 Deferred income taxes 5,436 5,436 8,303 Total Non-Current Liabilities 19,024 19,987 24,622 Total Liabilities 146,985 87,289 145,446 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9,140 9,184 9,234 Retained earnings 195,870 198,445 194,230 205,010 207,629 203,464 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 351,995 294,918 348,910

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended May 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

For the three months ended For the six months ended May 31

2026 May 31

2025 May 31

2026 May 31

2025 - - - - Operating Activities Net earnings (loss) 2,052 2,460 (1,080: 200 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 1,232 1,287 2,445 2,549 Intangible assets 152 146 302 291 Right-of-use assets 1,502 1,515 2,991 3,010 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (3) (10: (9) Provision (23: (30) (22: (142) Income taxes 798 956 (420: 78 Interest expense 671 593 992 832 Interest on lease liabilities 337 365 667 706 Funding in excess of pension plan expense 210 193 409 371 Share-based compensation 47 - 364 - Other 22 (123) (31: (181) 7,000 7,359 6,607 7,705 Changes in non-cash working capital items (26,110: (17,072) (48,317: (51,634) Interest paid (1,134: (923) (1,806: (1,468) Income taxes paid (31: (9) (810: (10) (27,275: (18,004) (50,933: (53,112) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (20,275: (10,645) (44,326: (45,407) Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in bank loans - (2,000) 2,000 2,000 Net increase in CORRA loans 25,000 31,000 48,000 55,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,465: (1,384) (2,945: (2,819) Redemption of shares (295: (403) (474: (839) Dividends paid (1,249: (2,105) (1,249: (2,105) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 21,991 25,108 45,332 51,237 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,974: (579) (2,780: (1,510) Acquisition of intangible assets (26: (10) (104: (10) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 3 10 9 Other assets 17 (567) 27 (558) Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,983: (1,153) (2,847: (2,069) Net (decrease) increase in cash (267: 13,310 (1,841: 3,761 Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period 1,629 (10,148) 3,203 (599) Cash (bank indebtedness), end of period 1,362 3,162 1,362 3,162 Cash position is comprised of: Cash 4,167 3,379 4,167 3,379 Bank overdraft (2,805: (217) (2,805) (217)

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended May 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total - - - Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208 Net earnings - 200 200 Total comprehensive income - 200 200 Dividend - (2,105) (2,105) Redemption of Shares (75) (764) (839) Balance as at May 31, 2025 9,234 194,230 203,464 Balance as at November 30, 2025 9,184 198,445 207,629 Net loss - (1,080: (1,080: Total comprehensive loss - (1,080: (1,080: Dividend - (1,249: (1,249: Share-Based compensation - 184 184 Redemption of Shares (44: (430: (474: Balance as at May 31, 2026 9,140 195,870 205,010