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WKN: A1CVWJ | ISIN: CA38216R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: O3Z
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:56
7,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,50011:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 00:36 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2026

DELSON, Quebec, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2026.

For the three months ended February 28, 2026, Goodfellow reported a net loss of $3.1 million or $0.38 per share compared to a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $108.7 million compared to $111.2 million last year.

First quarter results reflect a resilient performance relative to extremely challenging market conditions. An excessively cold winter set against a backdrop of continued economic uncertainty, elevated interest rates and high household debt levels have compromised consumer confidence. Tariff concerns weighed on construction activity and customer demand, particularly in Central Canada. Goodfellow leveraged its diversified product offering, disciplined inventory management and strong customer relationships to navigate margin pressures and regional disparities. The Company anticipates continued market uncertainty, with Q2 seasonal demand offering some support in achieving critical sales volumes. In this environment, Goodfellow remains focused on operational discipline, margin management and capturing opportunities in value-added and infrastructure-driven segments as market conditions evolve.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
February 28
2026

February 28
2025
(Restated)1
- -
Sales108,729 111,180
Expenses
Cost of goods sold90,235 91,700
Selling, administrative and general expenses22,007 21,832
Net financial costs837 786
113,079 114,318
Loss before income taxes(4,350- (3,138-
Income taxes(1,218- (878-
Total comprehensive loss(3,132- (2,260-
Net loss
-per share -Basic(0.38- (0.27-
-per share -Diluted(0.36- (0.27-


1 In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses and recording them to cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for the first quarter 2025 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for $5,987, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in shareholders equity.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As atAs atAs at
February 28
2026		November 30
2025		February 28
2025
- - -
Assets
Current Assets
Cash4,1173,7674,237
Trade and other receivables64,21455,47169,995
Income taxes receivable3,3571,3607,513
Inventories165,175144,484158,879
Prepaid expenses5,2313,1684,051
Total Current Assets242,094208,250244,675
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment42,21842,62543,552
Intangible assets309381751
Right-of-use assets18,39419,30420,863
Defined benefit plan asset21,54021,73921,747
Deferred income taxes- 744-
Other assets1,9361,8751,327
Total Non-Current Assets84,39786,66888,240
Total Assets326,491294,918332,915
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Bank indebtedness44,48817,56442,385
Trade and other payables52,04142,62955,494
Provision625624818
Dividends payable1,249- 2,105
Current portion of lease liabilities6,4156,4856,418
Total Current Liabilities104,81867,302107,220
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities13,73914,55115,985
Deferred income taxes4,6925,4368,303
Total Non-Current Liabilities18,43119,98724,288
Total Liabilities123,24987,289131,508
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital9,1679,1849,271
Retained earnings194,075198,445192,136
203,242207,629201,407
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity326,491294,918332,915
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
February 28
2026		February 28
2025
- -
Operating Activities
Net loss(3,132- (2,260-
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment1,213 1,262
Intangible assets150 145
Right-of-use assets1,489 1,495
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(10- (6-
Provision1 (112-
Income taxes(1,218- (878-
Interest expense321 239
Interest on lease liabilities330 341
Funding in excess of pension plan expense199 178
Share-based compensation317 -
Other(53- (58-
(393- 346
Changes in non-cash working capital items(22,207- (34,562-
Interest paid(672- (545-
Income taxes paid(779- (1-
(23,658- (35,108-
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities(24,051- (34,762-
Financing Activities
Net increase in bank loans2,000 4,000
Net increase in CORRA loans23,000 24,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,480- (1,435-
Redemption of shares(179- (436-
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities23,341 26,129
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(806- (931-
Acquisition of intangible assets(78- -
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment10 6
Other assets10 9
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities(864- (916-
Net decrease in cash(1,574- (9,549-
Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period3,203 (599-
Cash (bank indebtedness), end of period1,629 (10,148-
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash4,117 4,237
Bank overdraft(2,488- (14,385-
1,629 (10,148-
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
- - -
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309 196,899 206,208
Net loss- (2,260- (2,260-
Total comprehensive loss- (2,260- (2,260-
Dividend- (2,105- (2,105-
Redemption of Shares(38- (398- (436-
Balance as at February 28, 20259,271 192,136 201,407
Balance as at November 30, 20259,184 198,445 207,629
Net loss- (3,132- (3,132-
Total comprehensive loss- (3,132- (3,132-
Dividend- (1,249- (1,249-
Share-Based compensation- 173 173
Redemption of Shares(17- (162- (179-
Balance as at February 28, 20269,167 194,075 203,242
From: Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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