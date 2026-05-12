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WKN: A1CVWJ | ISIN: CA38216R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: O3Z
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:23
7,050 Euro
-0,70 % -0,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0507,35010:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 23:12 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports the Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

DELSON, Quebec, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announces that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today were passed.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 4,881,548 representing 58.66% of the Company's outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors
Each of the seven (7) nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular were elected as directors of the Company. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Against% Against
Suzanne Blanchet4,855,34899.64%17,7500.36%
Alain Côté4,756,52697.61%116,5722.39%
David A. Goodfellow4,686,93196.18%186,1673.82%
G. Douglas Goodfellow3,727,43776.49%1,145,66123.51%
Robert Hall4,758,17697.64%114,9222.36%
Marie-Hélène Nolet4,753,49897.55%119,6002.45%
Sarah Prichard4,756,28897.60%116,8102.40%


2. Appointment of Auditor
The auditor listed in the Management Proxy Circular, KPMG LLP, was appointed as the Company's auditor. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
4,803,78098.41%77,7681.59%


3. Long Term Incentive Plan
The resolution approving and ratifying the Long Term Incentive Plan, unallocated rights and entitlements thereunder and the grant of awards thereunder as listed in the Management Proxy Circular was approved. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
4,559,38293.80%301,6166.20%


4. Restricted Share Units
The resolution approving and ratifying the grant of 180,000 restricted share units not part of the Long Term Incentive Plan as listed in the Management Proxy Circular was approved. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
4,544,76095.08%235,2384.92%

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR
(www.sedarplus.ca).

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

From: Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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