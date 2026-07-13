

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJF.OL) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at NOK2.122 billion, or NOK4.18 per share. This compares with NOK2.245 billion, or NOK4.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to NOK11.463 billion from NOK10.668 billion last year.



Gjensidige Forsikring ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK2.122 Bln. vs. NOK2.245 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK4.18 vs. NOK4.42 last year. -Revenue: NOK11.463 Bln vs. NOK10.668 Bln last year.



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