

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), a major investor, announced a cornerstone investment in A$400 million funding for Ampol Limited (ALD.AX, CTXAY), an Australian integrated fuel supply and marketing value chain.



Diane Raposio, Partner and Head of Asia Credit and Markets, KKR, said: 'Ampol is an established, strong investment-grade business with a long operating history and a sophisticated approach to capital management.'



The investment will support Ampol's refinancing initiatives and other general corporate purposes.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News