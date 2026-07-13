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WKN: A2DGQ3 | ISIN: SE0009242654 | Ticker-Symbol: 8V6
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:08
0,227 Euro
-18,05 % -0,050
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2240,32410:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 08:45 Uhr
113 Leser
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Neem's Hill AB: Scandinavian ChemoTech AB changes name to Neem's Hill AB

Former Scandinavian ChemoTech AB, has completed the name change to Neem's Hill AB ("Neem's Hill" or "the Company"), which was resolved at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 May 2026. The name change has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket). As a result, the Company's ticker for trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be changed to NEEMS as of 2026-07-13. The name change to Neem's Hill AB is part of the Company's strategic expansion of its existing business activities and will be implemented gradually to ensure consistency and clarity across all communication channels.

As previously communicated, this expansion aims to: (i) broaden the Company's service offering within veterinary and human medicine sectors through specialized consulting services in business development and organization; (ii) create opportunities for and facilitate strategic partnerships; and (iii) strengthen the Company's position by diversifying its revenue streams through consulting services and asset management activities, whilst maintaining its core expertise in medical technology development.

The strategic expansion, including the new name and visual identity, will be implemented gradually across all corporate platforms. The name change to Neem's Hill AB entails new trading designation and short name for the Company's share admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The change will take effect as of 2026-07-13, as follows:

  • New ticker will be NEEMS.
  • The Company's ISIN code (SE0009242654) remains unchanged.

In connection with these changes taking effect, the Company will also launch a new website at www.neemshill.com.

The Company's registration number, VAT number, postal and visiting address remain unchanged.

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

E-mail: ir@chemotech.se

Neem's Hill AB (publ)

Neem's Hill is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. Neem's Hill's shares (NEEMS B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.neemshill.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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