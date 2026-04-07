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WKN: A2DGQ3 | ISIN: SE0009242654 | Ticker-Symbol: 8V6
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 08:22
0,302 Euro
-6,79 % -0,022
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3220,34516:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 14:45 Uhr
27 Leser
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Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: ChemoTech's Proposed Strategic Changes Accepted by Nasdaq First North

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) (the "Company") today announces that, based on information disclosed in the Company's press releases published on Tuesday, March 31, ahead of the notice of the Annual General Meeting, Nasdaq Stockholm has communicated its preliminary assessment regarding the Company's proposed strategic changes.

Nasdaq Stockholm shares the Company's assessment that the strategic change, as proposed, does not constitute such a fundamental change in operations as referred to in item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Nasdaq Stockholm has, however, emphasized that it reserves the right to revise this assessment should circumstances change.

"We are pleased that Nasdaq shares our assessment regarding the proposed changes and that the AGM will be able to decide in May," says Mohan Frick, CEO and Co-founder.

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

E-mail: ir@chemotech.se

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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