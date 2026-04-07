Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: ChemoTech's Proposed Strategic Changes Accepted by Nasdaq First North

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) (the "Company") today announces that, based on information disclosed in the Company's press releases published on Tuesday, March 31, ahead of the notice of the Annual General Meeting, Nasdaq Stockholm has communicated its preliminary assessment regarding the Company's proposed strategic changes.

Nasdaq Stockholm shares the Company's assessment that the strategic change, as proposed, does not constitute such a fundamental change in operations as referred to in item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Nasdaq Stockholm has, however, emphasized that it reserves the right to revise this assessment should circumstances change.

"We are pleased that Nasdaq shares our assessment regarding the proposed changes and that the AGM will be able to decide in May," says Mohan Frick, CEO and Co-founder.

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

E-mail: ir@chemotech.se

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.