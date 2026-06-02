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WKN: A2DGQ3 | ISIN: SE0009242654 | Ticker-Symbol: 8V6
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:14
0,293 Euro
+3,53 % +0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3330,37117:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 16:20 Uhr
29 Leser
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Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: Scandinavian ChemoTech secures SEK 6 million Growth Loan from a larger Swedish Financial Institution

Scandinavian ChemoTech has secured a SEK 6 million growth loan from a larger financial institution in Sweden.

The financing forms part of ChemoTech's long-term financial strategy and will support the Company's commercial expansion within Animal Care in North America and Europe. By strengthening sales and marketing capacity, the loan is expected to contribute to increased revenues and accelerate the Company's path toward profitability. It also enhances ChemoTech's financial flexibility by enabling other funds to be reallocated toward the continued development of the TSE platform.

The loan is being provided on highly competitive terms, with an interest rate considerably lower than the Company's existing loans. The loan term is 36 months and is interest-only for the first eight months. It will be disbursed in two installments of SEK 3 million each.

"We are entering a very exciting phase in ChemoTech's development, where both our technology platform and business model are demonstrating strong progress and validation. This financing has become accessible to us as a result of our strong revenue growth over the past two years and represents an important step, giving us additional resources to accelerate key initiatives, strengthen our organization, and support the recruitment of critical talent as we scale our operations.

The loan will enable us to expand our efforts to grow the installed base of TSE systems and increase the usability of TSE therapy among veterinarians. By duplicating best practices and helping clinics increase treatment frequency, we aim to support improved clinical outcomes while also contributing to stronger profitability for our clients," says Mohan Frick, CEO of Scandinavian ChemoTech.

This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 02-06-2026 16:16 CET.

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

E-mail: ir@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser: Redeye Nordic Growth AB

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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