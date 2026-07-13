Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Kupfer-Knaller 2026?: 483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PEP0 | ISIN: SE0017134125 | Ticker-Symbol: W0S
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:08
1,374 Euro
-1,29 % -0,018
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4121,47810:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vestum AB: Vestum's Interim Report January-June 2026: clear signs of recovery

Highlights of the period January - June 2026
On 10 June, Vestum entered into an agreement to divest Flowa Technology AB and its subsidiaries to Nordic Capital for a purchase price of SEK 6.5 billion on a cash and debt-free basis. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and is estimated to generate a capital gain of approximately SEK 3.5 billion, which will be recognized upon closing. In connection with the transaction, Conny Ryk assumed the role of CEO and Caroline Atelius was elected Chair of the Board.

The income statement and cash flow statement have been restated in accordance with applicable accounting principles, presenting the companies separately as discontinued operations. The numbers and comments below focus on the Group's remaining operations.

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 593 (703) million
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 33 (41) million, corresponding to an EBITA margin of 5.5% (5.8%)
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 42 (43) million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.0% (6.1%)
  • EBITA per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.09 (0.11)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 0 (6) million
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 44 (26) million

Summarising comments by CEO Conny Ryk

After several years of challenging market conditions, we are seeing clear signs of a gradual recovery. Customer activity is increasing, while competition for projects is returning to more sustainable levels. In several business areas, activity is improving and requests for proposals are increasing ahead of the second half of the year, supporting our view of a lasting positive market trend. Demand at the retail level is also showing signs of recovery following a weak winter. Overall, developments indicate that the most challenging phase is now behind us and that market conditions are improving.


The products segment continues to perform well despite challenging market conditions. During the quarter, we implemented several organic initiatives that are expected to contribute to higher volumes and improved margins over time. At the same time, several of our product companies are strengthening their market positions and are well positioned to benefit from a gradual recovery in demand.

Market conditions within the services segment have remained challenging in recent quarters, with continued pricing pressure and a competitive environment that has affected margins. At the same time, we have successfully retained our specialist expertise, positioning us well to gain market share as we are now seeing clear indications that investment appetite is beginning to recover.

During the spring, we implemented several structural measures, involving both merging and demerging of operations, to further strengthen our specialist areas, improve profitability and create better conditions for organic growth. The effects of these initiatives are expected to become increasingly visible over the coming quarters.

Demand remains subdued within our more cyclical operations, while other parts of the business are already showing increased activity and a more balanced competitive environment. We therefore expect continued improvements in both volumes and margins during the coming quarters, although the pace of recovery is likely to vary between our operations.

We are actively engaged in discussions regarding a number of potential acquisitions and see good opportunities to complete one or more platform acquisitions per year. At the same time, we continuously evaluate complementary add-on acquisitions within our business areas to strengthen existing operations. The previously announced divestment of Flowa Technology AB is progressing according to plan and is still expected to be completed during the second half of 2026.

We enter the second half of the year with significantly better conditions than just a few quarters ago. With gradually improving demand, completed structural measures and a continued focus on profitability, we have created favorable conditions to gradually strengthen both growth and profitability.

The Interim Report is available on Vestum's website: https://www.vestum.se/en/ir/financial-reports/.

For additional information, please contact:

Olof Andersson, CFO, Vestum AB (publ)
Email: olof.andersson@vestum.se

About Vestum

Vestum is an industrial group that provides services and products to the infrastructure sector. We have the most prominent specialists with extensive industry experience and strong positions in regional markets. With about 1,500 employees, we operate in Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.

For additional information, please visit: www.vestum.se

Vestum's share is traded under the short name VESTUM on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Vestum AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-13 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.