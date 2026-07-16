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WKN: A2PEP0 | ISIN: SE0017134125 | Ticker-Symbol: W0S
Frankfurt
16.07.26 | 08:11
1,386 Euro
-1,14 % -0,016
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
VESTUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3941,45614:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 10:40 Uhr
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Vestum AB: Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Vestum AB (publ)

At the extraordinary general meeting in Vestum AB (publ) today on 16 July 2026, it was resolved, inter alia, to elect Caroline Atelius as chairman of the board of directors, and to amend the company's articles of association by adopting a new company name.

Election of board members and determination remuneration to the board
Caroline Atelius was elected as chairman of the board of directors for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting. Accordingly, the board of directors consists of Caroline Atelius (chairman) as well as Conny Ryk, Johan Heijbel, and Anders Rosenqvist for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting resolved that a remuneration of SEK 500,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the board for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting, calculated on a pro rata basis in relation to the remaining portion of the term of office from the date of the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting. It was further resolved that the remuneration to the other board members shall remain unchanged.

Determination of the number of board members

The extraordinary general meeting resolved that, for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting, the board of directors shall comprise four (4) board members without deputy members.

Amendment to the articles of association

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to change the company name through an amendment to the articles of association. As a result, article 1 of the articles of association shall have the following wording:

"The company name is Cynca Nordic AB (publ). The company is a public company."

Minutes of the meeting and complete resolutions

The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be made available at the company and on the company's website, www.vestum.se.

For additional information, please contact:

Olle Nykvist, General Counsel, Vestum AB (publ)
Email: olle.nykvist@vestum.se

About Vestum

Vestum is an industrial group that provides services and products to the infrastructure sector. We have the most prominent specialists with extensive industry experience and strong positions in regional markets. With about 1,500 employees, we operate in Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.

For additional information, please visit: www.vestum.se

Vestum's share is traded under the short name VESTUM on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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