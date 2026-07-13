Apetit Plc: Timo Mustaniemi appointed Production Director of Apetit

13.7.2026 10:00:02 EEST | Apetit Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Timo Mustaniemi appointed Production Director of Apetit

Timo Mustaniemi (Bachelor of Engineering in Bio and Food Engineering, Master of Engineering (Bioeconomy and Energy Production Management)) has been appointed Production Director of Apetit. He is responsible for the operations of the Säkylä factory as well as contract farming, including the Räpi experimental farm. Mustaniemi will start in his position on 1 September 2026. He reports to CEO Esa Mäki and is a member of the corporate management team.

Previously Mustaniemi has worked in positions of responsibility in several Finnish food industry companies, such as Huhtahyvät Oy, HK Ruokatalo Oy, Landeli Group Oy and Maalaistuote Vataja Oy. In addition, he has worked as a K-Supermarket Retailer entrepreneur.

"I warmly welcome Timo to Apetit to develop Apetit's Food Solutions further," says CEO Esa Mäki.

Ari Kulmala, the current Production Director of Apetit, focuses on project-based tasks following Mustaniemi's start as Production Director. Kulmala will leave Apetit in the end of 2026, as we announced on 27 March 2026.

Apetit Plc

Contacts

Esa Mäki, CEO, Apetit Oyj, +358104022100, esa.maki@apetit.fi

About Apetit Oyj

Apetit?is a Finnish food company that makes plant-based eating a delicious part of everyday life. We base our operations on close cooperation with primary producers in our domestic markets in Finland and Sweden.? Apetit creates well-being from vegetables by developing delicious plant-based food solutions and oilseed products that help make everyday life easier in all kinds of kitchens.? Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. ?Read more: apetit.fi/en