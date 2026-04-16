Apetit Plc: Inside information, profit warning: Apetit Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2026

16.4.2026 14:01:01 EEST | Apetit Oyj | Inside information

Inside information, profit warning: Apetit Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2026

Apetit Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2026. The Group's operating result is expected to clearly decrease from the comparison year (in 2025: EUR 5.9 million, excluding the non-recurring impact of the Foodhills acquisition).

Previously, Apetit estimated the Group's operating result to decline from the comparison year (in 2025: EUR 5.9 million, excluding the non-recurring impact of the Foodhills acquisition). The takeover of the Foodhills business will generate costs, and its impact on operating result will be negative.

Apetit Plc announced on 16 April 2026 of the decision to discontinue production at the Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory and to close the factory. The one-off costs and write-downs related to the closure of the factory, allocated to 2026, will have an impact of approximately EUR 2.3 million on operating result.

Apetit will publish its business review for January-March 2026 on 24 April 2026.

Revised profit guidance for 2026:

The Group's operating result is expected to clearly decrease from the comparison year (in 2025: EUR 5.9 million, excluding the non-recurring impact of the Foodhills acquisition).

Apetit Plc

Contacts

Miika Kemilä, Communications and Sustainability Director, Apetit Oyj, +358104024044, miika.kemila@apetit.fi

About Apetit Oyj

Apetit?is a Finnish food industry company, which operations are based on a unique and sustainable value chain. We work in close cooperation with primary production in our home markets in Finland and Sweden. We create well-being from vegetables by producing delicious food solutions that save everyday life. We produce high-quality vegetable oils and rapeseed expellers. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: apetit.fi/en