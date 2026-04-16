Apetit Plc: Inside information: Change negotiations at Apetit's Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory concluded

16.4.2026 14:00:03 EEST | Apetit Oyj | Inside information

Inside information: Change negotiations at Apetit's Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory concluded

Apetit Plc announced on 26 February 2026 that it would initiate change negotiations covering the entire personnel of the Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory. The negotiations commenced on 11 March 2026 and concluded on 13 April 2026. The change negotiations were initiated due to the significant investment needs of the Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory and the development of frozen pizza sales, as well as due to the alternative frozen pizza production locations and models considered by the company as a result thereof.

The decision has been made to discontinue production at the Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory and to close the factory. Work at the frozen pizza factory is estimated to continue until the end of 2026, after which the duties of the 21 permanently employed persons working at the frozen pizza factory will end.

"In the negotiations, we have committed to offer the personnel support for re-employment and retraining. Employment opportunities at Apetit's other production locations will also be offered," CEO Esa Mäki says.

In the future, Apetit's frozen pizzas will be manufactured as contract manufacturing in Finland. Contract manufacturing will be commenced during 2026. The reorganisation of production will not cause supply disruptions to the products.

The amount of annual cost savings arising from the closure of the Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory is approximately EUR 0.7 million as of 2027. The Group's one-off investment needs for the next few years will decrease by approximately three million Euros due to the closure of the factory. The one-off costs and write-downs related to the closure of the factory, allocated to 2026, will have an impact of approximately EUR 2.3 million on operating result.

Apetit Plc

Contacts

Miika Kemilä, Communications and Sustainability Director, Apetit Oyj, +358104024044, miika.kemila@apetit.fi

About Apetit Oyj

Apetit?is a Finnish food industry company, which operations are based on a unique and sustainable value chain. We work in close cooperation with primary production in our home markets in Finland and Sweden. We create well-being from vegetables by producing delicious food solutions that save everyday life. We produce high-quality vegetable oils and rapeseed expellers. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: apetit.fi/en