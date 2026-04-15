15.4.2026 15:04:35 EEST | Apetit Oyj | Decisions of general meeting

Apetit Plc: Decisions by the Annual General Meeting 2026

Apetit Plc's Annual General Meeting was held on 15 April 2026 in Säkylä. At the beginning of the meeting 2,178 shareholders representing 3,515,924 shares and votes were represented at the meeting.

Adoption of the Financial Statements and the resolution on the discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 1 January - 31 December 2025 and discharged the members of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, that a dividend of EUR 0.70 per share will be paid for the financial year 2025. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of 17 April 2026. The dividend is to be paid on 24 April 2026.

Handling of the Remuneration Report for governing bodies

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, to adopt the Remuneration Report for 2025 for the governing bodies.

According to the Companies Act, the decision is advisory. The Remuneration Report is available on the company's website at apetit.fi/en/corporate-governance/remuneration.

Resolution of the number of the members of the Supervisory Board

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Supervisory Board will have 16 members elected by the Annual General Meeting.

Resolution of the remuneration of members of the Supervisory Board

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Supervisory Board's Nomination Committee's proposal, that the meeting fees and annual fees remain unchanged. The meeting fee of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board is EUR 500 and for the other members of the Supervisory board EUR 300. The annual fee for the Chairman of the Supervisory Board is EUR 15,000 and a monthly fee of EUR 665 for the Deputy Chairman. Meeting allowances are paid to the members of the Supervisory Board also when they attend meetings of the Supervisory Board's Nomination Committee or the company's other governing bodies. For the members of the Supervisory Board's Nomination Committee who are not members of the Supervisory Board, the meeting allowance is EUR 300 for their attendance in the meetings of the Supervisory Board or the Supervisory Board's Nomination Committee.

Election of the members of the Supervisory Board

Seven persons were re-elected to replace members of the Supervisory Board completing their term.

The Annual General Meeting decided that Jaakko Halkilahti, Juha Junnila, Maisa Mikola, Samu Pere, Petri Rakkolainen, Olli Saaristo and Mauno Ylinen are re-elected. In addition, the Annual General Meeting decided, in order to balance the rotation of terms, that Petri Rakkolainen is elected for a two-year term ending at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2028, and that the other members are elected for a three-year term ending at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2029.

Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Supervisory Board's proposal, that 6 members are elected to the Board of Directors.

Resolution on the remuneration of Chairman, Deputy Chairman and members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Supervisory Board's proposal, the annual fee for the Chairman of the Board of Directors is EUR 65,000 and the annual fee for the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 40,000 and the annual fee for other members of the Board of Directors is EUR 36,000. The meeting fees remain unchanged. The meeting fee for the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and members of Committee members of Board of Directors is EUR 700. The meeting fee for other members of Board of Directors is EUR 500. Meeting allowances are also paid to the members of the Board of Directors when they attend the meetings of the Supervisory Board or the Supervisory Board's Nomination Committee. Daily allowance and travel allowances for attending a meeting are paid in accordance with the company's travel rules.

Election of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Supervisory Board's proposal, that Kai Seikku is elected as new to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Niko Simula re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Election of other members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Supervisory Board's proposal, that Antti Korpiniemi is re-elected and Nora Hortling, Lenita Ingelin and Jari Laaninen are elected as new to the other members of the Board of Directors.

Election of the members of the Supervisory Board's Nomination Committee

Nicolas Berner and Annikka Hurme were re-elected as the members of the Supervisory Board's Nomination Committee.

The election of the auditors and remuneration

In accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, Ernst & Young Oy, authorized public accountant Osmo Valovirta, APA as the principal auditor was re-elected as the auditor.

The auditor is elected until the closing of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of Company's own shares

In accordance with the Board of Director's proposal the Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 80,000 (eighty thousand) of the company's own shares using the unrestricted equity of the company representing about 1,27 per cent of all the shares in the company. The authorization includes the right to accept company's own shares as a pledge. The shares shall be acquired through public trading, for which reason the shares are acquired otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders and the consideration paid for the shares shall be the market price of the company's share in public trading at Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the time of the acquisition. Shares may also be acquired outside public trading for a price which at most corresponds to the market price in public trading at the time of the acquisition. The Board of Directors will be authorized to resolve upon how the shares are acquired. The authorization includes the Board's right to resolve on a directed repurchase or the acceptance of shares as a pledge, if there is a weighty financial reason for the company to do so as provided for in Chapter 15, section 6 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The shares shall be acquired to be used for execution of the company's share-based incentive schemes or for other purposes determined by the Board of Directors. The decision to repurchase or redeem company's own shares or to accept them as pledge shall not be made so that the shares of the company in the possession of or held as pledges by the company and its subsidiaries would exceed 10% of all shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on any other matters related to the repurchase of the company's own shares and/or accepting them as a pledge.

The authorization is valid until the closing of the Annual General Meeting 2027, however no longer than until 31 May 2027. The authorization cancels the authorization to repurchase shares granted at the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2025.

Apetit Plc

Contacts

Susanna Tevä, CFO, Apetit Oyj, susanna.teva@apetit.fi

About Apetit Oyj

Apetit?is a Finnish food industry company, which operations are based on a unique and sustainable value chain. We work in close cooperation with primary production in our home markets in Finland and Sweden. We create well-being from vegetables by producing delicious food solutions that save everyday life. We produce high-quality vegetable oils and rapeseed expellers. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: apetit.fi/en