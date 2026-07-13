Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the successful annual general meeting of shareholders was held on July 8, 2026. A total of 40,718,154 common shares (approximately 16.75% of the outstanding common shares) were represented in person or proxy.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Resolution to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4) persons was passed by 99.899% For, 0.101% Against and 0.00% Withheld/Abstained.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Each of the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company as approved by a vote by ballot, for a term expiring at the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, as follows:

Name Votes "For" (%) Votes "Against" (%) Votes "Withheld/Abstained" (%) Clarence (Trey) Wasser 99.418% 0.00% 0.582% Scott Kelly 99.419% 0.00% 0.581% Jason Jessup 99.894% 0.00% 0.106% Gary Baschuk 99.860% 0.00% 0.140%

The Company is pleased to announce the election of a new independent board member, Gary Baschuk.

Mr. Baschuk is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in the resource sector having worked across the full mining life cycle in roles spanning exploration, mine development, production, research, and investment banking. His operating experience, at Barrick Gold, ranges from early-stage exploration across northern Ontario, Manitoba and Québec to development and production at two mines: the Holt-McDermott mine in northern Ontario and the Rodeo/Griffin, part of the Meikle Mine at the Goldstrike Mine Complex in Nevada. On behalf of Barrick, he also managed an exploration company in Spain targeting Carlin-type systems beneath historic workings. Over the course of his career, his analytical focus has centered on small to mid-sized precious metals companies across the exploration, development and production stages. Mr. Baschuk holds a B. Sc. in Geology from the University of Toronto, is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada and a member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

Mr. Baschuk commented on his new role at Dryden Gold, "I am excited to join the Board of Dryden Gold Corp. at such a pivotal stage in the Company's growth. Having worked alongside the team as a strategic advisor, I've seen the quality of the asset and the discipline this group brings to a focused exploration program. The Dryden District offers a rare combination of high-grade gold exploration, historic mining, a large, underexplored land position and a team with a long track record of building shareholder value".

Christina McCarthy chose not to stand for re-election to the board as she has recently assumed the CEO role at Nuvau Minerals Inc. She will remain active with Dryden Gold as an advisor to the Board of Directors. The Company extends its appreciation to Ms. McCarthy for her valuable guidance and support in the transition of Dryden Gold from a private company to a public entity, its fund-raising efforts and its expansion in the Dryden Gold District.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration, was approved by a resolution passed by a vote by ballot, with 40,711,816 (99.984%) total votes cast For and 6,338 (0.016%) Withheld/Abstained.

APPROVAL 2026 OMNIBUS SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

Resolution to approve the 2026 Omnibus Share Incentive Plan passed by a resolution of disinterested shareholders by a vote by ballot, with 39,296,139 (96.820%) total votes cast For and 1,290,515 (3.180%) Against.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX-V ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls 100% interest in mining claims in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. Dryden Gold is committed to building respectful, collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations and communities throughout our area of operations. We recognize the importance of ongoing dialogue, mutual understanding, and meaningful engagement as we advance our exploration activities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

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Source: Dryden Gold Corp.