Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent drill results that confirm the discovery of two new gold-bearing structures at Gold Rock. A new high-grade mineralized structure between Elora and the Big Master gold systems (Figure 1) was intercepted at 250-500 meters true depth ("Elora 2"). Like the multiple mineralized hanging wall structures, this new structure has no surface expression. The mineralization is comparable to the brecciated quartz veining found at Big Master. The consistency of the structural setting and mineralization, along strike and at depth, supports the interpretation that this represents a significant mineralized corridor and not merely another hanging wall structure. A second structure was discovered in a single drill hole at the historic Paymaster target ("Paymaster") (Figure 1). Since drilling began in 2023, the Company has proven that Gold Rock is a very robust gold system. Having now drilled over 34,000 meters, Dryden Gold has expanded the mineralized footprint from three structures and two high-grade zones (Figure 2) to over fifteen structures and a dozen high-grade zones (Figure 1).

Highlights:

DGR-060C intersected 3.38 g/t gold over 4.30 meters including 19.90 g/t gold over 0.50 meters at 250 meters true depth ( Figure 3 ).

). DGR-065 intersected 2.12 g/t gold over 1.02 meters 500 meters along strike from DGR-060C at 500 meters true depth.

Elora 2 significantly increases the continuity of the footprint across Gold Rock.

Paymaster expands the mineralized footprint across Gold Rock from 500 meters to 750 meters.

The current drill program included Dryden Gold's first test of the Paymaster target located east of the historic Big Master mine workings and adjacent to the Manitou Dinorwic deformation zone ("MDdz"). The MDdz is interpreted to be the principal regional structural corridor and one of three fluid pathways responsible for gold mineralization throughout the Gold Rock Camp. Hole DRG-064 intercepted 7.00 meters of 0.36 g/t gold at 120 meters true depth in what appears to be a wider shear structure comparable to Elora.

Maura Kolb, P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold, commented, "Gold Rock continues to generate many exciting new high-grade gold targets across a growing footprint. With only five holes completed at Elora 2, we have already identified a high-grade zone and demonstrated approximately one kilometer of strike length. With the second drill rig deployed at Gold Rock, our objective is to define additional high-grade zones within this growing mineralized system and continue advancing this robust gold system."

The current exploration program will systematically evaluate Elora 2 to define the distribution and periodicity of high-grade zones across the entire mineralized system. Success in identifying additional near-surface high-grade zones will further demonstrate the open pit resource potential at Gold Rock. With the deployment of a second drill rig, the Company has expanded its exploration program to test the down-plunge and down-dip extensions of known high-grade zones at Jubilee, Spyglass and Buccaneer. The entire mineralized system at Gold Rock remains open and extending the known high-grade zones at depth is a key objective of the current drill campaign.

Figure 1: Plan view of Gold Rock with newest mineralization interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/307045_d9edb6e4947c5b29_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan view of Gold Rock at acquisition-circa 2023 with historic drill hole KW-11-26 labelled.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/307045_d9edb6e4947c5b29_002full.jpg

Exploration drilling completed throughout the spring and early summer also focused on testing several additional geological concepts at Gold Rock. Drilling along the southern extension of the Big Master system intersected mineralization in every hole, reinforcing the continuity of the mineralized trend. Based on the results to date, the Company's geological team interprets these intersections to reflect the convergence of BM1 and BM2 (Figure 2), an area that may represent an important focus for enhanced gold mineralization.

Table 1: Table of Results

Target Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) Elora 2 DGR-060C

226.80 231.10 4.30 3.38



including 229.15 229.65 0.50 19.90 New DGR-060C

363.65 365.00 1.35 0.75 BM1 FW2 DGR-060C

532.40 533.65 1.25 1.10 BM1 DGR-060C

561.35 564.10 2.75 1.21



including 562.60 563.65 1.05 2.98 BM1 HW1



611.30 611.82 0.52 2.30 Paymaster DGR-064

119.00 126.00 7.00 0.36 BM2 FW1 DGR-065

81.00 85.00 4.00 0.60 BM1HW1 DGR-065

150.00 154.00 4.00 0.48 BM1 DGR-065

197.90 203.60 5.70 0.40 New DGR-065

591.40 593.00 1.60 0.56 Elora 2 DGR-065

605.60 606.62 1.02 2.12 BM2 DGR-066

145.50 146.00 0.50 5.38 BM2 DGR-067

147.20 150.30 3.10 0.83 BM1 DGR-067

213.60 217.80 4.20 0.96 BM2 DGR-068

166.75 178.65 11.90 0.37



including 168.65 171.00 2.35 1.05 BM1 DGR-068

246.00 249.10 3.10 1.76 BM2 DGR-070

176.00 177.00 1.00 0.53 BM1 DGR-070

277.50 278.75 1.25 1.20

*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths, true width is unknown, assay values are uncut

For additional technical information, please click the link here

Figure 3: Core photos of Elora 2 mineralization from DGR-060C and DGR-065 showing the similarities in mineralization style.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/307045_d9edb6e4947c5b29_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 programs were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101 compliance.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX-V ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls 100% interest in mining claims in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. Dryden Gold is committed to building respectful, collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations and communities throughout our area of operations. We recognize the importance of ongoing dialogue, mutual understanding, and meaningful engagement as we advance our exploration activities.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307045

Source: Dryden Gold Corp.