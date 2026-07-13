Indutrade AB: Anna Vilogorac appointed new CFO and Håkan Svensson Senior Vice President, Infrastructure & Construction

Anna Vilogorac has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Indutrade and will assume the role no later than 14 January 2027. In addition, Håkan Svensson has been appointed Senior Vice President, Infrastructure & Construction from 1 August 2026. The current head of the business area, Juha Kujala, will continue within the Indutrade Group as Business Segment Leader. Anna Vilogorac and Håkan Svensson will report to Bo Annvik, President and CEO, and join the Group Management team.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Anna Vilogorac and Håkan Svensson to Indutrade. Anna brings broad experience from senior finance positions in global, listed companies, combined with deep expertise in capital allocation, business control and strategy. Her experience will be highly valuable as we continue our journey of sustainable, profitable growth. I'm also glad to welcome Håkan Svensson back to Indutrade, having previously served as MD of Bengtssons Maskin, the first company ever acquired by Indutrade. Since then, he has continued to successfully manage companies in different situations and geographies, making him an excellent fit to lead the Infrastructure & Construction business area", said Bo Annvik, President and CEO of Indutrade.

Anna Vilogorac has extensive experience in finance, strategy and M&A from global, listed industrial companies. She currently serves as CFO of Ratos AB, having previously served as CFO of Nuent Group. During her career at Sandvik, she held roles within Group Strategy and M&A before taking on senior finance positions, including Head of Group Business Control and CFO of the Rock Processing Solutions business area. Anna has an educational background in Industrial Engineering and Management from KTH Royal Institute of Technology and began her career as a management consultant, advising clients on corporate strategy, transactions and performance improvement.

Håkan Svensson has had senior positions in various industrial companies, including CEO of Dahrén Group, Executive Vice President of Södra and Managing Director of Indutrade-owned Bengtssons Maskin. He also worked several years in various positions within Dow Corning. He holds an M.Sc. in Polymer Engineering from LTH, Faculty of Engineering at Lund University and an ExMBA in innovation from Stockholm School of Economics.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.