CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Tech Welcomes Québec's $87 Billion Energy Plan Backing Biomass to Renewable Energy

Government of Québec tabled its Energy Plan, the PGIRE, targeting $87 billion investment in renewable energy over next 25 years

PGIRE identifies forest bioenergy as a sector needing new capacity and investment

CHAR Tech produces two forms of forest bioenergy: renewable natural gas and biocarbon produced from forestry residuals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Tech" or the "Company"), a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, welcomes the Government of Québec's tabling on June 30, 2026, of its Plan de gestion intégrée des ressources énergétiques ("PGIRE") 2026-2050, known in English as the Integrated Energy Resources Management Plan.

The PGIRE is Québec's proposed 2050 roadmap to increase the Province's consumption of renewable energy backed by an estimated $87 billion in investments over 25 years for bioenergy, electricity, hydrogen and carbon capture named as investment areas.

The PGIRE forest bioenergy sector includes renewable natural gas ("RNG") and biocarbon produced from forestry residuals and is recommending capacity growth and investment to the sector. The PGIRE states RNG is currently the only renewable gas that can scale into Québec's existing pipeline network, since hydrogen remains technically constrained, and separately names solid bioenergy, such as biocarbon, as central to decarbonizing heavy industries, where coal has been hard to replace.

CHAR Tech produces two forms of forest bioenergy, RNG and biocarbon, both made from forestry residuals, and the Company's Québec growth strategy align directly with the PGIRE's targets for the sector. The Company is developing a modular network of Québec HTP facilities that will convert regional forestry residuals into RNG and biochar on-site, with biochar sent to its Saguenay facility for pelletizing into biocarbon under a secured offtake agreement for 62,500 tonnes over five years (12,500 tonnes per year) with ferrosilicon producer Elkem ASA.

The Company's modular network of Québec facilities is projected to produce a combined output of at least 750,000 GJ/yr of RNG and at least 15,000 tonnes/yr of biocarbon.

"We're really supportive of the PGIRE and look forward to seeing it pass into reality. The plan aligns with exactly what we're building in Québec, anchored by our recently acquired facility in Saguenay, with more investment on the horizon," said Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer of CHAR Tech.

About the PGIRE

The Plan de gestion intégrée des ressources énergétiques , developed by the Government of Québec in collaboration with Hydro-Québec and natural gas distributors, establishes a common framework for planning energy management until 2050. Taking into account Québec's economic, climate and social objectives, the IEMP will help guide choices regarding energy efficiency, supply, production and consumption, as well as anticipate the evolution of energy infrastructure.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES)(OTC:CTRNF)(FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for full facility construction, securing project financing, expectations regarding the offtake agreements, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech's current views and ?intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to ?certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27th, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ?entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ?completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ?is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ?any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-tech-welcomes-qu%c3%a9becs-87-billion-energy-plan-backing-biomass-to-renewable-en-1189131