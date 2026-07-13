Toronto, Ontario and Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (CBOE CA: CDMN) ("Canadian Manganese" or "CMC"), GreenMet Inc. ("GreenMet"), AmForge LLC ("AmForge") and Flash Metals USA, Inc. ("Flash Metals") are pleased to announce the execution of a Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement establishing the North American Critical Manganese Alliance ("NACMA"), a long-term strategic collaboration to develop the first fully integrated North American manganese supply chain.

NACMA brings together complementary expertise in critical mineral development, project financing, industrial manufacturing and specialty processing with the objective of creating a secure, vertically integrated Canada-United States manganese ecosystem capable of supporting the growing requirements of advanced manufacturing, defense, aerospace, energy storage and other strategically important industries.

The Alliance represents a coordinated effort to develop an integrated industrial platform extending from the extraction of manganese ore in Canada through primary refining, specialty processing and advanced manufacturing in the United States, creating a resilient allied supply chain for one of North America's most strategically important critical minerals.

A Strategic Alliance Built Around a World-Class Resource District

NACMA is anchored by Canadian Manganese's Woodstock Project in New Brunswick, Canada, North America's largest known manganese carbonate systems and a uniquely positioned strategic resource capable of supporting long-term production of high-purity manganese products. Over more than a decade of geological, metallurgical and engineering work has established the Project as a technically advanced development opportunity capable of serving as the foundation of an integrated North American manganese industry.

The Parties believe that the strategic value of Woodstock extends well beyond the development of a mining operation. As the foundational feedstock source for NACMA, the Project enables the creation of an integrated industrial ecosystem designed to maximize value creation through downstream processing and advanced manufacturing.

Building North America's First Fully Integrated Manganese Supply Chain

Through NACMA, the Parties intend to develop two complementary industrial platforms that together establish a complete North American manganese value chain.

Canadian Platform

The Canadian Platform is expected to be centered in New Brunswick and include:

Development of the Woodstock Project;

Mining and mineral beneficiation;

Hydrometallurgical refining;

Production of intermediate manganese products and future value-added processing opportunities.

United States Platform

The United States Platform is expected to be centered in West Virginia and include:

Specialty manganese processing;

Advanced manganese chemicals;

Battery materials;

Specialty alloys;

Defense and aerospace materials;

Additive manufacturing feedstocks;

Other advanced industrial manganese products.

Together, these complementary platforms are intended to establish a secure North American manganese supply chain extending from mineral extraction to advanced manufacturing.

Strategic Importance

Manganese has become an increasingly important critical mineral supporting electric vehicle batteries, grid-scale energy storage, specialty steels, advanced manufacturing and numerous defense applications.

NACMA has been established in response to the growing need for secure allied sources of manganese and recognizes that North America presently lacks a fully integrated domestic manganese supply chain. By combining Canada's resource advantages with United States industrial manufacturing capabilities, the Alliance seeks to strengthen regional industrial resilience while supporting long-term economic growth and strategic supply chain security.

Framework for Long-Term Collaboration

The Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement establishes the strategic principles that will guide collaboration among the Parties while serving as the foundation for future definitive agreements relating to project development, investment, processing, commercialization and long-term supply arrangements.

Under the Framework Agreement, the Parties intend to collaborate on:

development of the Woodstock Project;

construction of Canadian hydrometallurgical processing facilities;

establishment of downstream United States specialty processing and advanced manufacturing operations;

strategic financing initiatives;

government engagement;

industrial partnerships;

long-term product commercialization; and

future expansion of NACMA through additional projects, technologies and strategic participants.

Executive Commentary

W. Matthew Allas, President and CEO of Canadian Manganese Company, stated:

"The establishment of NACMA represents an important milestone in realizing our long-held vision for the Woodstock Project. Rather than viewing Woodstock as simply a mining project, we have always believed it should serve as the cornerstone of an integrated North American manganese industry. Through this Alliance, we are bringing together the expertise required to build a secure allied supply chain that creates substantial long-term value for Canada, the United States and strategic industrial partners."

Drew Horn, CEO of GreenMet Inc., stated:

"NACMA is designed to integrate strategic capital, industrial expertise and long-term commercial relationships into a coordinated development platform. Our objective is to accelerate the creation of a globally competitive North American manganese industry capable of supporting future generations of advanced manufacturing."

Dan Whaley, CEO of AmForge LLC, stated:

"Advanced manufacturing requires secure and reliable access to critical materials. Through NACMA, we intend to help establish downstream industrial capabilities that strengthen domestic manufacturing while supporting national security and industrial resilience."

Steve Ragiel, President and Managing Director of Flash Metals USA, Inc., stated:

"Specialty processing represents one of the highest value components of the manganese supply chain. We look forward to working alongside our Alliance partners to develop innovative processing capabilities that maximize the value of North American manganese resources."

Next Steps

Execution of the Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement marks the formal establishment of NACMA and the commencement of a coordinated strategic development process.

The Parties intend to advance technical evaluations, commercial planning, government engagement, financing initiatives and strategic partnership discussions while negotiating additional definitive agreements governing investment, project development, processing, commercialization and long-term supply arrangements.

As NACMA evolves, the Alliance also intends to evaluate opportunities to expand its industrial platform through additional strategic projects, technologies and partnerships that further strengthen North America's critical minerals supply chain.

The Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement establishes the strategic framework governing collaboration among the Parties and, except for specifically identified provisions, does not obligate the Parties to complete any specific transaction unless and until definitive agreements are executed.

About the North American Critical Manganese Alliance (NACMA)

The North American Critical Manganese Alliance (NACMA) is a strategic collaboration established by Canadian Manganese Company Inc., GreenMet LLC, AmForge LLC and Flash Metals USA, Inc. to develop an integrated Canada-United States manganese supply chain supporting advanced manufacturing, defense, aerospace, energy storage and other strategic industries through the coordinated development of mining, refining, specialty processing and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304929

Source: Canadian Manganese Company Inc.