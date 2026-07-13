Amazfit Launches Its HYBRID TRAINING Ecosystem in Malaysia, Powered by the New Balance 3 and Balance Ultra

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health, officially launched its Hybrid Training ecosystem in Malaysia, bringing together intelligent training guidance, official HYROX tools and advanced performance tracking to help athletes train smarter across strength, endurance and recovery. The ecosystem is powered by the new Amazfit Balance 3 and Amazfit Balance Ultra, with the Balance 3 now available in Malaysia.

Amazfit Balance 3 Stainless Steel

Designed for the growing community of Malaysians embracing hybrid fitness and active lifestyles, the Amazfit Hybrid Training ecosystem combines the intelligence of the Zepp App with the Balance series to help users better understand how training, recovery, sleep, stress and daily activities work together. By transforming data into meaningful insights, the ecosystem enables users to make smarter training decisions and achieve long-term performance improvements.

Amazfit Balance 3 Titanium

At the heart of the ecosystem are the Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra. The Balance Ultra serves as the flagship model, featuring a Grade 5 titanium build and premium design that transitions seamlessly between training, work and daily life. The Balance 3 is built for everyday hybrid athletes seeking a versatile smartwatch for the gym, running, recovery, and daily wear, and is available in both stainless steel or titanium options.

(From L-R) Mr. Mohd Saddam Pittli, HYROX Pro Athlete and Amazfit Ambassador, Mr. Aymarn Annuar, HYROX Pro Athlete, HYROX Performance Coach and Amazfit Ambassador, Ms. Ivy Leong, APAC Marketing Director of Amazfit, Ms. Karmun Chow, Marketing Manager of Amazfit Malaysia, Capt. Raeiz Hamed, HYROX Pro Athlete, HYROX Performance Coach and Amazfit Ambassador

The unveiling was held at The Backyard Training in Petaling Jaya, one of Malaysia's leading HYROX and hybrid fitness training venues. Guests, athletes and fitness enthusiasts participated in a series of HYROX-inspired challenges while wearing either a Balance 3 or a Balance Ultra, experiencing first-hand how the watches track performance, recovery and overall training readiness.

The event also marked the official announcement of the upcoming Amazfit MY Community Club HYROX Workshops, reinforcing Amazfit's long-term commitment to growing Malaysia's HYROX community by creating more opportunities for athletes of all levels to train, learn and connect.

"Today's athletes and active individuals are balancing strength training, endurance workouts, recovery and everyday responsibilities all at once," said Karmun Chow, Marketing Manager of Amazfit Malaysia. "The Balance series was created to help users understand how these elements work together, enabling them to train smarter, recover better and perform at their full potential."

Amazfit Balance Ultra

One of the key innovations behind the Balance experience is HybridCharge Energy Intelligence, which combines BioCharge, LifeLoad and Training Load into a single view of physical capacity and readiness, helping users better manage effort, recovery and overall wellbeing.

The Balance series also introduces Weekly Focus and Training Balance, which helps users assess whether their training is appropriately distributed across strength, endurance and recovery, while Hybrid Training Plans provide structured guidance for long-term progression.

As the official wearable partner of HYROX, both models come equipped with dedicated HYROX tools, including:

HYROX Virtual Pace and race-specific workout support

HYROX training plans and race simulations

Detailed post-race analysis, including pacing, station performance and cumulative race timing

Mohd Saddam Pittli, HYROX Pro Athlete and Amazfit Ambassador

"In HYROX, consistency is everything. The athletes who perform best are often the ones who manage their training load and recovery most effectively," said Mohd Saddam Pittli, HYROX Pro Athlete and Amazfit Ambassador. "The Balance Ultra gives me a clearer understanding of my readiness, helping me balance hard sessions with proper recovery so I can continue improving without burning out."

Both Balance 3 and Balance Ultra feature:

1.5-inch AMOLED displays with sapphire glass and up to 3,000-nit brightness

Dual-band GPS with six-satellite positioning and offline map support

Strength training support with 25 auto-recognised exercises

Advanced health monitoring, including heart rate, HRV, sleep, stress, blood oxygen and breathing rate tracking

Bluetooth calling, Zepp Flow voice control, voice notes and onboard storage

Designed for demanding schedules, the watches also deliver exceptional battery life:

Balance 3: Up to 21 days

Balance Ultra: Up to 30 days

Pricing and Availability in Malaysia:

Amazfit Balance 3 Stainless Steel : RM1599 (launch price RM1499, available July 2026)

Amazfit Balance 3 Titanium : RM1999 (coming soon)

Amazfit Balance Ultra: RM2599 (launch price RM2349, available July 2026)

All models will be available through the Amazfit Malaysia official store and selected retail partners.

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About Amazfit

Amazfit, part of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), is a global smart wearable and fitness leader. With operations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and beyond, Amazfit builds wearables designed around movement - blending endurance, strength, and recovery into a single rhythm to support sustainable progress.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp intelligence, powering structured training experiences through advanced data insights. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.my.

For media information, kindly contact:

Triven Marketing Group, for Amazfit

Jazzmin Wan

Email: jazzmin@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Amazfit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/amazfit-launches-its-hybrid-training-ecosystem-in-malaysia-powered-by-1190200