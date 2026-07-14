Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
14 July 2026
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS, INC.
Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Sunbelt Rentals Holding, Inc. (the " Company") announces changes in the interests of persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company as listed below in the common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company arising from the cash settlement of deferred stock units at a value of $76.53 per unit, the closing price of the Issuer's common stock on April 30, 2026, pursuant to the Issuer's 2017 Deferred Bonus Plan; no shares of common stock were issued upon settlement.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Brendan Horgan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director and Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Cash settlement of deferred stock units at a value of $76.53 per unit, the closing price of the Issuer's common stock on April 30, 2026, pursuant to the Issuer's 2017 Deferred Bonus Plan; no shares of common stock were issued upon settlement.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alex Pease
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Cash settlement of deferred stock units at a value of $76.53 per unit, the closing price of the Issuer's common stock on April 30, 2026, pursuant to the Issuer's 2017 Deferred Bonus Plan; no shares of common stock were issued upon settlement.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lynne Fuller-Andrews
2
Reason for the notification
a)
|
Position/status
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Cash settlement of deferred stock units at a value of $76.53 per unit, the closing price of the Issuer's common stock on April 30, 2026, pursuant to the Issuer's 2017 Deferred Bonus Plan; no shares of common stock were issued upon settlement.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
John Washburn
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, General Tool
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
73.11 (cumulative weighted average price)
10,464.00
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
a. NYSE
b. NYSE
c. Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Kyle Horgan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, Specialty
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Cash settlement of deferred stock units at a value of $76.53 per unit, the closing price of the Issuer's common stock on April 30, 2026, pursuant to the Issuer's 2017 Deferred Bonus Plan; no shares of common stock were issued upon settlement.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Brad Lull
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Cash settlement of deferred stock units at a value of $76.53 per unit, the closing price of the Issuer's common stock on April 30, 2026, pursuant to the Issuer's 2017 Deferred Bonus Plan; no shares of common stock were issued upon settlement.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Barbara Clark
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Cash settlement of deferred stock units at a value of $76.53 per unit, the closing price of the Issuer's common stock on April 30, 2026, pursuant to the Issuer's 2017 Deferred Bonus Plan; no shares of common stock were issued upon settlement.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
Contact: Gerald Clanton - +1 (803) 879-3679