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WKN: A1T6SL | ISIN: SE0005101003 | Ticker-Symbol: NC4
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:08
0,238 Euro
-2,06 % -0,005
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3010,36411:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Nexam Chemical Holding AB: Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2026

The highest quarterly sales in the company's history and positive EBIT

Second quarter at a glance

Significant events during the quarter:

  • The company achieved growth of 11% and positive EBIT for the first time in the company's history.
  • Sales increased by 11% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025 and the gross margin was 48%, i.e. an improvement from the corresponding quarter of 2025 by one percentage point.
  • Performance Masterbatch increased sales by 7% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025 and Performance Chemicals sales increased by 16% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025.
  • The company strengthened its global distribution network for Reactive Recycling with new partners in France and Turkey.

Financials during the second quarter of 2026:

  • Net sales during the quarter amounted to SEK 60,037,000 (54,302,000).
  • The gross margin amounted to 48% (47%) during the quarter.
  • The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 4,329,000 (1,251,000).
  • Available cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 47,898,000 and consisted of SEK 22,898,000 in bank balances and an unused overdraft facility of SEK 25,000,000. At the beginning of the financial year, bank balances amounted to SEK 12,168,000 and an unused overdraft facility of SEK 13,703,000.
  • Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK -9,291,000 (-1,224,000).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.03 (-0.03).

Lomma 14 July 2026

The Board of Directors

These financial statements haven't been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Presentation:

Nexam Chemical presents the interim report for the second quarter for 2026 on July the 14th at 09:30 CET.

The presentation will be held in English via the following link:

Nexam 2026-07-14 | Live 9.30 (CET) - YouTube

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact: Ronnie Törnqvist, VD, +46 (0)706-25 41 85, ronnie.tornqvist@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB, info@bergssecurities.se

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:18 CET on 14th of July 2026.

About Nexam Chemical

Nexam Chemical develops technology and products that make it possible to significantly improve the production process and properties of most types of plastics in a cost-effective manner and with retained production technology. The improved properties include strength, toughness, temperature and chemical resistance as well as service life. The improvements in properties that can be achieved by using Nexam Chemical's technology make it possible to replace metals and other heavier or more expensive materials with plastics in a number of applications. In applications where plastic is already used, Nexam Chemicals products can improve the manufacturing process, reducing material use and enable more environmental friendly alternatives. Example of commercial applications: pipe manufacturing, foam production and high-performance plastics. More information about the business will be found on www.nexamchemical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB. Bergs Securities AB can be reached at info@bergssecurities.se or by phone +46-8 408 933 50.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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