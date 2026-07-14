Lifco AB: Interim Report January-June 2026

Reporting period January - June

Net sales increased 7.2 per cent to SEK 14,881 (13,875) million. Organically, net sales grew by 2.9 per cent.

EBITA increased 10.1 per cent to SEK 3,365 (3,057) million.

The EBITA margin improved 0.6 percentage points to 22.6 (22.0) per cent.

Profit before tax grew 12.8 per cent to SEK 2,609 (2,313) million.

Net profit for the period grew 12.8 per cent to SEK 1,944 (1,723) million.

Earnings per share increased 12.8 per cent till SEK 4.23 (3.75).

Cash flow from operating activities increased 6.2 per cent to SEK 1,851 (1,744) million.

Four new businesses were consolidated during the period with estimated total annual net sales on the acquisition dates of approximately SEK 500 million.

From the second quarter of 2026, Lifco is organised into five business areas instead of three. This means that the Environmental Technology and Transportation Products divisions, which were part of the Systems Solutions business area, are reported as business areas as of this report.

Reporting period April - June

Net sales increased 10.8 per cent to SEK 7,695 (6,943) million. Organically, net sales grew by 4.7 per cent.

EBITA increased 13.7 per cent to SEK 1,776 (1,562) million.

The EBITA margin improved 0.6 percentage points to 23.1 (22.5) per cent.

Profit before tax grew 17.7 per cent to SEK 1,389 (1,181) million.

Net profit for the period grew 17.7 per cent to SEK 1,035 (880) million.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 13.7 per cent to SEK 1,104 (971) million.

Summary of financial performance



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025



















Net sales 14,881 13,875 7.2% 7,695 6,943 10.8% 29,257 3.6% 28,251 EBITA 3,365 3,057 10.1% 1,776 1,562 13.7% 6,625 4.9% 6,318 EBITA margin 22.6% 22.0% 0.6 23.1% 22.5% 0.6 22.6% 0.2 22.4% Profit before tax 2,609 2,313 12.8% 1,389 1,181 17.7% 5,052 6.2% 4,756 Net profit for the period 1,944 1,723 12.8% 1,035 880 17.7% 3,890 6.0% 3,669 Earnings per share 4.23 3.75 12.8% 2.25 1.91 17.8% 8.47 5.9% 8.00 Return on capital employed 20.4% 20.6% -0.2 20.4% 20.6% -0.2 20.4% -0.1 20.5% Return on capital employed excl. goodwill 129% 128% 1 129% 128% 1 129% -3 132%





Comments from the CEO

Net sales increased 7.2 per cent to SEK 14,881 (13,875) million in the first half of the year, driven by acquisitions and organic growth. EBITA increased 10.1 per cent to SEK 3,365 (3,057) million and the EBITA margin expanded by 0.6 percentage points to 22.6 (22.0) per cent as a result of the acquisitions and organic growth.

The Dental and Systems Solutions business areas reported a healthy sales trend in the six-month period with increased profitability, primarily as the result of acquisitions. Environmental Technology and Transportation Products reported strong organic growth and improved profitability, while Demolition & Tools grew organically with product mix negatively impacting the margin.

Earnings per share increased 12.8 per cent to SEK 4.23 (3.75) during the first six months of the year. Cash flow from operating activities increased 6.2 per cent to SEK 1,851 (1,744) million.

During the first half of the year, Lifco consolidated the UK companies Ethoss Regeneration and

Glass Umbrella as well as the German company Karl Kaps and the Italian company Metalltech. The companies are highly specialised and jointly have sales of about SEK 500 million.

From the second quarter of 2026, Lifco is organised into five operating segments instead of three. This change is made after many years of strong growth in Systems Solutions through acquisitions and organic growth. In Systems Solutions, the two divisions of Environmental Technology and Transportation Products have become so material that from this report they are reported as business areas. The Dental and Demolition & Tools business areas are not affected by the change.

Lifco's financial position remains strong: interest-bearing net debt amounted to 1.2 times EBITDA at 30 June 2026, which is well in line with our target of interest-bearing net debt of a maximum of three times EBITDA. This means that Lifco possesses the financial scope to make additional acquisitions.

Per Waldemarson

President and CEO



GROUP PERFORMANCE IN JANUARY - JUNE

Net sales increased 7.2 per cent to SEK 14,881 (13,875) million, with growth in all business areas except Demolition & Tools. Acquisitions contributed 7.1 per cent and organic growth amounted to 2.9 per cent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on sales of 2.8 per cent. The UK companies Ethoss Regeneration and Glass Umbrella were consolidated during the period, as well as the German company Karl Kaps and the Italian company Metalltech.

EBITA increased 10.1 per cent to SEK 3,365 (3,057) million and the EBITA margin improved by 0.6 percentage points to 22.6 (22.0) per cent due to increased profitability in all business areas except Demolition & Tools.

Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 2.6 per cent. During the period, 47 (48) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 15 (17) per cent in SEK, 16 (13) per cent in GBP, 11 (10) per cent in NOK, 5 (5) per cent in DKK, 2 (3) per cent in USD and 4 (4) per cent in other currencies.

Net financial items improved to SEK -171 (-207) million.

Profit before tax grew 12.8 per cent to SEK 2,609 (2,313) million and net profit for the period grew 12.8 per cent to SEK 1,944 (1,723) million.

Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 361 million during the period, to

SEK 5,131 million at 30 June 2026, compared with SEK 4,770 million at 31 December 2025. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill declined during the quarter to 129 per cent from 132 per cent at year-end.

The Group's net debt increased SEK 1,301 million from 31 December 2025 to SEK 13,348 million at

30 June 2026, of which liabilities related to put/call options for acquisitions decreased SEK 143 million to SEK 2,787 million from SEK 2,930 million at year-end. Interest-bearing net debt increased during the six-month period by SEK 1,222 million to SEK 9,023 million, compared to SEK 7,801 million at 31 December 2025.

The Group has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,750 million. In addition to bonds outstanding, Lifco has standard short-term credit facilities.

The net debt/equity ratio as of 30 June 2026 amounted to 0.7 (0.7), compared with 0.6 at year-end. Net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.8 (1.9) times compared to 1.7 times at the end of the year. Interest-bearing net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.2 (1.3) times compared to 1.1 times at the end of the year.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 6.2 per cent to SEK 1,851 (1,744) million during the first half of the year. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -1,371 (-1,629) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions.

GROUP PERFORMANCE IN THE SECOND QUARTER

Sales increased 10.8 per cent to SEK 7,695 (6,943) million in the second quarter due to higher sales in all business areas. Acquisitions contributed 6.6 per cent and organic growth amounted to 4.7 per cent. Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on sales of 0.4 per cent.

EBITA increased 13.7 per cent to SEK 1,776 (1,562) million and the EBITA margin grew 0.6 percentage points to 23.1 (22.5) per cent due to increased profitability in all business areas.

Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 0.5 per cent. During the second quarter,

45 (46) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 16 (18) per cent in SEK, 15 (13) per cent in GBP,

12 (10) per cent in NOK, 5 (6) per cent in DKK, 3 (3) per cent in USD and 4 (4) per cent in other currencies.

Net financial items improved to SEK -91 (-103) million.

Profit before tax grew 17.7 per cent to SEK 1,389 (1,181) million. Net profit for the period grew

17.7 per cent to SEK 1,035 (880) million.

Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 193 million to SEK 5,131 million at

30 June 2026, compared with SEK 4,938 million at 31 March 2026. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill amounted to 129 per cent at 30 June 2026 and to 130 per cent at 31 March 2026.

The Group's net debt increased from SEK 1,098 million on 31 March 2026 to SEK 13,348 million, of which liabilities related to put/call options for acquisitions decreased SEK 272 million to SEK 3,060 million on 31 March 2026.

At the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2026, the dividend for the 2025 financial year was set at SEK 2.70 (2.40) per share. The total dividend to shareholders for the 2025 financial year was SEK 1,226.4 (1,090.1) million, and was paid out on 4 May 2026.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 13.7 per cent to SEK 1,104 (971) million. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -892 (-1,304) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions.



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - BUSINESS AREAS

Dental



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 3,324 3,244 2.5% 1,678 1,599 4.9% 6,411 1.3% 6,331 EBITA



758 684 10.9% 380 344 10.4% 1,406 5.6% 1,331 EBITA margin 22.8% 21.1% 1.7 22.7% 21.5% 1.2 21.9% 0.9 21.0%

The companies in Lifco's Dental business area are leading suppliers of consumables, equipment and technical service to dentists across Europe, and the business area also has operations in the US. Lifco sells dental technology to dentists in the Nordic countries and Germany, and develops and sells medical record systems in Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The business area also includes a number of manufacturers which produce, inter alia, fitting products for dentures, disinfectants, saliva ejectors, bite registration and dental impression materials, bonding agents and other consumables that are sold to dentists through distributors around the world.

Net sales in Dental increased 2.5 per cent to SEK 3,324 (3,244) million during the first half of the year as the result of acquisitions.

EBITA increased 10.9 per cent to SEK 758 (684) million during the six-month period. The EBITA margin improved 1.7 percentage points to 22.8 (21.1) per cent as a result of acquisitions with high margins and positive mix effects from strong performances in manufacturing companies during the period.

The British company Ethoss Regeneration, which markets and sells regenerative bone graft material to dentists and facial surgeons, and the German company Karl Kaps, a niche manufacturer of medical and dental microscopes, were consolidated during the first half of the year.

Demolition & Tools



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 3,387 3,414 -0.8% 1,806 1,775 1.8% 6,733 -0.4% 6,760 EBITA 808 861 -6.2% 457 445 2.7% 1,628 -3.2% 1,681 EBITA margin 23.9% 25.2% -1.3 25.3% 25.1% 0.2 24.2% -0.7 24.9%

The Demolition & Tools business area develops, manufactures and sells equipment for the infrastructure, demolition and construction industries. The Group is the world's leading supplier in the markets for demolition robots and crane attachments. The Group is also one of the leading global suppliers of attachments for forest machinery and excavators. The business area's EBITA margin might fluctuate between quarters due to single, major special orders and changes to the product mix.

Sales decreased by 0.8 per cent during the first half of the year to SEK 3,387 (3,414) million. Organic growth in the period was counteracted by negative exchange rate effects.

EBITA decreased 6.2 per cent to SEK 808 (861) million during the first half of the year and the EBITA margin decreased 1.3 percentage points to 23.9 (25.2) per cent, primarily as a result of a weak market trend for demolition robots that led to a negative product mix in the period.

Environmental Technology



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 1,745 1,641 6.3% 886 803 10.3% 3,579 3.0% 3,475 EBITA 460 410 12.3% 238 204 16.6% 963 5.5% 913 EBITA margin 26.4% 25.0% 1.4 26.9% 25.4% 1.5 26.9% 0.6 26.3%

The Environmental Technology business area offers solutions that improve working environments and reduce environmental impact in the marine sector, industrial processes and recycling.

Sales increased by 6.3 per cent to SEK 1,745 (1,641) million in the first half of the year, driven by organic growth.

During the first half of the year, EBITA increased 12.3 per cent to SEK 460 (410) million and the EBITA margin improved 1.4 percentage points to 26.4 (25.0) per cent as a result of organic growth.

Transportation Products



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 2,205 1,772 24.5% 1,100 902 22.0% 4,255 11.3% 3,822 EBITA 515 396 30.0% 253 201 26.2% 1,046 12.8% 928 EBITA margin 23.4% 22.4% 1.0 23.0% 22.2% 0.8 24.6% 0.3 24.3%

The Transportation Products business area offers solutions and accessories for service and transport vehicles as well as material handling within industrial applications.

Net sales increased by 24.5 per cent to SEK 2,205 (1,772) million in the first half of the year, driven by acquisitions and organic growth.

During the first half of the year, EBITA increased 30.0 per cent to SEK 515 (396) million and the EBITA margin improved 1.0 percentage point to 23.4 (22.4) per cent, positively impacted by organic growth.

Systems Solutions



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 4,221 3,804 10.9% 2,225 1,864 19.4% 8,279 5.3% 7,863 EBITA 930 797 16.7% 502 409 22.5% 1,776 8.1% 1,643 EBITA margin 22.0% 21.0% 1.0 22.5% 22.0% 0.5 21.4% 0.5 20.9%

Through its operating units, the Systems Solutions business area operates in industries offering systems solutions. Systems Solutions is divided into three divisions: Contract Manufacturing, Infrastructure Products and Special Products.

Net sales in Systems Solutions increased 10.9 per cent to SEK 4,221 (3,804) million for the first half of the year on the back of acquisitions.

EBITA increased 16.7 per cent to SEK 930 (797) million in the first half of the year and the EBITA margin increased 1.0 percentage point to 22.0 (21.0) per cent, primarily as the result of acquisitions.

Contract Manufacturing reported a stable sales trend with improved profitability in the six-month period as the result of acquisitions.

Net sales and profitability in Infrastructure Products increased during the six-month period, primarily due to acquisitions. The Italian company Metalltech, which designs and manufactures expanded metal mesh for architectural applications, was consolidated during the second quarter, as was the UK company Glass Umbrella, a niche manufacturer of secondary glazing.

Special Products reported a healthy performance in sales in the first six months of the year as a result of acquisitions. Profitability was unchanged.

ACQUISITIONS

Lifco consolidated the following acquisitions during the first six months of the year as announced in press releases:

Consolidated

from month Acquisitions Business area Operations Net sales Country Number of employees January Karl Kaps Dental Niche manufacturer of medical and dental microscopes EUR 10.1m Germany 33 January Ethoss Regeneration Dental Markets and sells regenerative bone graft material to dentists and facial surgeons GBP 5.4m United Kingdom 16 April Metalltech Systems Solutions Designs and manufactures expanded metal mesh for architectural applications EUR 15.8m Italy 53 May Glass Umbrella Systems Solutions Niche manufacturer of secondary glazing GBP 11m United Kingdom 741

1In the Swedish press release announcing the acquisition, the number of employees was stated as 35.

Further information on the acquisitions is provided on page 17. The figures for net sales and number of employees refer to estimated annual net sales and number of employees at the acquisition date.

Taken together, the acquisitions will have a positive impact on Lifco's results and financial position in 2026.

OTHER INFORMATION

Employees

The average number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,962 (7,483) in the first half of the year. At the end of the period, the number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 8,140 (7,521).

Events after the end of the reporting period

The Italian company Boscaro was consolidated in July 2026 in the Demolition & Tools business area. Boscaro designs and manufacturers construction equipment and crane attachments. The company had net sales of about EUR 9.5 million in 2025 and has 35 employees. The acquisition, which comprised the majority of the shares, was announced on 11 May 2026.

Related party transactions

During the period, customary transactions with related parties have occurred. All transactions have been carried out on market terms.

Annual General Meeting 2026

The 2026 Annual General Meeting was held on 24 April in Stockholm. The main resolutions of the Meeting were as follows: • The dividend for the 2025 financial year was set at SEK 2.70 per share. The record date for the right to a dividend was set at 28 April 2026, with the payment date at 4 May 2026. • Carl Bennet, Ulrika Dellby, Dan Frohm, Erik Gabrielson, Ulf Grunander, Anna Hallberg, Caroline af Ugglas and Per Waldemarson were re-elected members of the Board. Anders Oscarsson was elected a new member of the Board and Carl Bennet was re-elected Chairman of the Board. • The AGM elected the accounting firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the period until the end of the 2027 AGM. The auditor-in-charge is Johan Holmberg. • Fees for the Board and auditors were adopted. • The Board's remuneration report and guidelines on remuneration of senior executives were approved.

Risks and uncertainties

The risk factors which have the biggest impact for Lifco are global macroeconomic factors, the competitive situation, structural changes in the market and general level of economic activity. Lifco is also exposed to financial risks, including currency risks, interest rate risks, credit and counterparty risks. Lifco is working actively to monitor and continually evaluate sustainability-related risks and their impact on the Group's operations and earnings. The Group has established a governance structure that involves Group management and the Board and works to continually improve the company's sustainability-related activities and minimise related risks. As part of this governance, Group management evaluates the compliance of, for example, the Code of Conduct, occupational injuries, IT security and legal disputes, for every subsidiary on a quarterly basis. The risk and sensitivity analysis are described in detail in Lifco's 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report and have remained unchanged since this report.

The Parent Company is affected by the above risks and uncertainties in its capacity as owner of the subsidiary companies.

Accounting policies

The Group's interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. In respect of the Parent Company, the report has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and Recommendation RFR 2 Financial Reporting for Legal Entities of the Swedish Financial Reporting Board. The accounting policies have been applied in accordance with those which are presented in the 2025 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with these.

The total figures in the tables and calculations do not always add up due to rounding differences. The aim is for each row to correspond to its original source and as such, rounding differences can affect the total figures.

This report has not been examined by the company's auditors.

DECLARATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer warrant and declare that this six-month report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company's and Group's operations, financial positions and results, and that it describes significant risks and uncertainties faced by the Parent Company and the companies included in the Group. The content of the interim report was confirmed on 13 July 2026.

Enköping, 14 July 2026

Carl Bennet

Chairman of the Board Anneli Broström

Director, employee representative

Ulrika Dellby

Director Dan Frohm

Vice Chairman

Erik Gabrielson

Director

Ulf Grunander

Director Anna Hallberg

Director

Anders Oscarsson

Director Anna-Karin Rydén

Director, employee representative

Caroline af Ugglas

Director

Per Waldemarson

President and CEO, Director



FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Report for the third quarter 23 October 2026.

Year-end report and report for the fourth quarter 29 January 2027.

2026 Annual and Sustainability Report the week starting 29 March 2027.

ONLINE PRESENTATION

An online presentation with Per Waldemarson, CEO, and Therése Hoffman, CFO, will take place on Tuesday, 14 July at 9:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation can be listened to online or by calling in to the telephone conference. Questions can be asked at the telephone conference.

Time: Tuesday, 14 July at 9:00 a.m.

Link to the presentation: https://lifco.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

If you wish to participate at the telephone conference, you can register using the link below. Following registration, you will receive a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference.

Link to register for the telephone conference:

https://events.inderes.com/lifco/q2-report-2026/dial-in

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change 2025 Net sales 14,881 13,875 7.2% 7,695 6,943 10.8% 28,251 Cost of goods sold -8,258 -7,819 5.6% -4,263 -3,910 9.0% -15,907 Gross profit 6,623 6,056 9.4% 3,432 3,033 13.2% 12,344 Selling expenses -1,709 -1,548 10.4% -870 -782 11.2% -3,345 Administrative expenses -2,001 -1,892 5.7% -1,016 -936 8.5% -3,673 Development costs -137 -125 9.4% -72 -58 24.0% -253 Other income and expenses 3 28 -88.6% 7 27 -74.8% 97 Operating profit 2,780 2,520 10.3% 1,481 1,284 15.3% 5,170 Net financial items -171 -207 -17.3% -91 -103 -11.6% -414 Profit before tax 2,609 2,313 12.8% 1,389 1,181 17.7% 4,756 Tax -665 -590 12.8% -354 -301 17.7% -1,087 Net profit for the period 1,944 1,723 12.8% 1,035 880 17.7% 3,669 Profit attributable to:













Parent Company shareholders 1,923 1,704 12.9% 1,024 869 17.8% 3,633 Non-controlling interests 20 20 3.8% 11 10 5.9% 36 Earnings per share before and after dilution for the period, attributable to Parent Company shareholders 4.23 3.75 12.8% 2.25 1.91 17.8% 8.00 EBITA 3,365 3,057 10.1% 1,776 1,562 13.7% 6,318 Depreciation of tangible assets 386 348 10.9% 199 173 15.3% 731 Amortisation of intangible assets 11 12 -14.7% 5 6 -12.6% 24 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 571 523 9.2% 290 265 9.1% 1,102

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER FULL YEAR

2025 SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change Net profit for the period 1,944 1,723 12.8% 1,035 880 17.7% 3,669 Other comprehensive income













Items which can later be reclassified to profit or loss:













Hedge of net investment -132 82 -261% -53 31 -275% 186 Translation differences 835 -905 -192% 375 267 40.6% -1,676 Tax pertaining to hedge of net investment 28 -18 -251% 11 -7 -254% -41 Total comprehensive income for the period 2,675 882 203% 1,368 1,169 17.0% 2,139















Comprehensive income attributable to:













Parent Company shareholders 2,646 868 205% 1,356 1,159 17.0% 2,113 Non-controlling interests 29 13 115% 12 10 15.5% 26

2,675 882 203% 1,368 1,169 17.0% 2,139



SEGMENT OVERVIEW

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, Lifco decided to reorganise into five operating segments instead of the previous three. This change is made after many years of strong growth in Systems Solutions through acquisitions and organic growth. Within Systems Solutions, the two divisions Environmental Technology and Transportation Products, have become so material that from the second quarter of 2026 they are reported and monitored internally by the chief operating decision-maker. As of the second quarter of 2026, Systems Solutions will consist of the Contract Manufacturing, Infrastructure Products and Special Products divisions. The Dental and Demolition & Tools operating segments are not affected by the change. The report for the first quarter of 2026 presented sales, EBITA and EBITA margin per quarter 2024-2026 and the full years 2015-2025 for the new business areas Environmental Technology and Transportation Products as well as Systems Solutions excluding Environmental Technology and Transportation Products.

Group-wide functions consist mainly of costs attributable to the Board of Directors, CEO and other senior executives, audit costs and company costs for producing information to shareholders, maintaining the stock exchange listing and costs related to the annual report.

The results of the operating segments are based on EBITA. The Group's financial income and expenses and tax are managed at Group level and are therefore not allocated to each segment. Assets and liabilities are not broken down by segment, as no such amount is regularly reported to the CEO.

NET SALES TO EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS

No sales are made between the segments.



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Dental 3,324 3,244 2.5% 1,678 1,599 4.9% 6,411 1.3% 6,331 Demolition & Tools 3,387 3,414 -0.8% 1,806 1,775 1.8% 6,733 -0.4% 6,760 Environmental Technology 1,745 1,641 6.3% 886 803 10.3% 3,579 3.0% 3,475 Transportation Products 2,205 1,772 24.5% 1,100 902 22.0% 4,255 11.3% 3,822 Systems Solutions 4,221 3,804 10.9% 2,225 1,864 19.4% 8,279 5.3% 7,863 Group 14,881 13,875 7.2% 7,695 6,943 10.8% 29,257 3.6% 28,251

Net sales by significant type of income:



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Dental Products 3,324 3,244 2.5% 1,678 1,599 4.9% 6,411 1.3% 6,331 Machinery and Tools 3,387 3,414 -0.8% 1,806 1,775 1.8% 6,733 -0.4% 6,760 Environmental Technology 1,745 1,641 6.3% 886 803 10.3% 3,579 3.0% 3,475 Transportation Products 2,205 1,772 24.5% 1,100 902 22.0% 4,255 11.3% 3,822 Contract Manufacturing 1,746 1,752 -0.3% 934 804 16.1% 3,519 -0.2% 3,525 Infrastructure Products 1,311 980 33.8% 715 531 34.7% 2,483 15.4% 2,152 Special Products 1,163 1,072 8.5% 576 529 9.0% 2,277 4.2% 2,186 Group 14,881 13,875 7.2% 7,695 6,943 10.8% 29,257 3.6% 28,251

EBITA

A breakdown of results by segment is made up to and including EBITA. EBITA is reconciled to profit before tax in accordance with the following table:



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Dental 758 684 10.9% 380 344 10.4% 1,406 5.6% 1,331 Demolition & Tools 808 861 -6.2% 457 445 2.7% 1,628 -3.2% 1,681 Environmental Technology 460 410 12.3% 238 204 16.6% 963 5.5% 913 Transportation Products 515 396 30.0% 253 201 26.2% 1,046 12.8% 928 Systems Solutions 930 797 16.7% 502 409 22.5% 1,776 8.1% 1,643 Central Group functions -107 -91 17.6% -54 -42 28.9% -194 8.9% -178 EBITA before acquisition

costs 3,365 3,057 10.1% 1,776 1,562 13.7% 6,625 4.9% 6,318 Acquisition costs -13 -14 -9.0% -6 -13 -52.6% -44 -2.9% -45 EBITA 3,351 3,043 10.1% 1,770 1,549 14.3% 6,581 4.9% 6,273 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions -571 -523 9.2% -290 -265 9.1% -1,151 4.4% -1,102 Net financial items -171 -207 -17.3% -91 -103 -11.6% -379 -8.6% -414 Profit before tax 2,609 2,313 12.8% 1,389 1,181 17.7% 5,052 6.2% 4,756

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 30 Jun 2026 30 Jun 2025 31 Dec 2025 ASSETS





Intangible assets 28,009 25,843 26,817 Tangible assets 3,419 3,004 3,150 Financial assets 497 451 467 Inventories 4,760 4,570 4,314 Accounts receivable - trade 4,222 3,858 3,434 Current receivables 1,431 1,101 1,046 Cash and cash equivalents 1,337 1,210 1,878 TOTAL ASSETS 43,673 40,039 41,106







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 20,477 18,053 19,277 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities incl. pension provisions 5,187 4,265 5,378 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 5,564 5,373 5,663 Current interest-bearing liabilities 6,711 7,027 5,617 Accounts payable - trade 1,946 1,961 1,829 Other current liabilities 3,788 3,359 3,342 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 43,673 40,039 41,106

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Parent Company shareholders







SEK million 30 Jun 2026 30 Jun 2025 31 Dec 2025 Opening equity 19,137 18,257 18,257 Comprehensive income for the period 2,646 868 2,113 Change in value of put/call options attributable to non-controlling interests -229 -109 -143 Dividend -1,226 -1,090 -1,090 Closing equity 20,328 17,926 19,137







Equity attributable to:





Parent Company shareholders 20,328 17,926 19,137 Non-controlling interests 149 127 140

20,477 18,053 19,277



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Operating activities









Operating profit 2,780 2,520 1,481 1,284 5,170 Reversal of depreciation and amortisation 967 883 494 445 1,858 Other non-cash items 38 53 25 23 4 Interest and financial items, net -171 -207 -91 -103 -414 Tax paid -986 -895 -488 -386 -1,580 Cash flow before changes in working capital 2,628 2,354 1,420 1,263 5,037 Changes in working capital









Inventories -243 -388 -89 -148 -29 Current receivables -567 -544 -187 -76 -146 Current liabilities 34 322 -40 -68 263 Cash flow from operating activities 1,851 1,744 1,104 971 5,124 Acquisitions of subsidiaries -1,186 -1,410 -794 -1,192 -3,360 Net investment in tangible assets -169 -205 -88 -103 -432 Net investment in intangible assets -17 -13 -9 -8 -40 Cash flow from investing activities -1,371 -1,629 -892 -1,304 -3,833



Change interest-bearing liabilities 523 1,073 1,170 1,675



837 Repayments of lease liabilities -180 -162 -92 -81 -338 Change in non-current receivables/liabilities 4 1 4 1 -9 Dividends paid -1,226 -1,090 -1,226 -1,090 -1,090 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -191 -168 -178 -160 -187 Cash flow from financing activities -1,070 -346 -322 345 -788











Cash flow for the period -590 -231 -110 12 504 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,878 1,517 1,423 1,208 1,517 Translation differences 49 -75 23 -10 -143 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,337 1,210 1,337 1,210 1,878

ACQUISITIONS IN 2026

Four new businesses were consolidated in the first six months of the year, which were announced in press releases: the UK companies Ethoss Regeneration and Glass Umbrella, the German company Karl Kaps and the Italian company Metalltech.

However, the purchase price allocation includes all acquisitions consolidated in the first half of the year. Minor add-on acquisitions were not announced in press releases. All acquisitions have been consolidated at 100 percent.

Acquisition-related expenses of SEK 13 million are included in administrative expenses in the consolidated income statement for the first half of the year. Since the respective consolidation dates, the acquired companies have added SEK 118 million to consolidated net sales and SEK 25 million to EBITA. If the businesses had been consolidated as of 1 January 2026, net sales for the year would have increased by a further SEK 113 million and EBITA would have increased by a further SEK 30 million.





Acquired net assets







Net assets, SEK million Carrying amount Value adjustment Fair value Intangible assets 1 545 546 Tangible assets 46 - 46 Inventories, accounts receivable and other receivables 178 -3 175 Accounts payable and other liabilities1 -149 -145 -294 Cash and cash equivalents 103 - 103 Net assets 178 397 575 Goodwill - 437 437 Total net assets 178 833 1,011







Effect on cash flow, SEK million Consideration



1,011 Considerations not paid (put/call options) -190 Cash and cash equivalents in acquired companies -103 Consideration paid relating to acquisitions from previous years 467 Total cash flow effect

1,186 1 Of which SEK 20 million refers to external interest-bearing liabilities.















FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

SEK million 30 Jun 2026 30 Jun 2025 31 Dec 2025 Financial assets at amortised cost





Accounts receivable - trade 4,222 3,858 3,434 Other non-current financial receivables 41 24 44 Cash and cash equivalents 1,337 1,210 1,878 Total 5,599 5,093 5,356 Liabilities at fair value





Other liabilities1 2,787 2,753 2,930 Financial liabilities at amortised cost





Interest-bearing borrowings 11,864 11,258 10,964 Accounts payable - trade 1,946 1,961 1,829 Total 16,597 15,972 15,723

1 Other liabilities classified as financial instruments refer to combined put/call options related to non-controlling interests.

The carrying amount is the same as the fair value. The fair value of short-term borrowings is equal to the carrying amount, as the discount effect is insignificant.

Financial instruments at fair value are classified into different levels depending on how fair value is determined. All financial instruments at fair value in the Lifco Group have been classified as level 3, i.e. unobservable inputs. The put/call options are valued on the basis of a multiple valuation whereby a contractually determined multiple according to the terms of the contracts is applied to average EBITA/EBIT for the three immediately preceding financial years before the options can be exercised/expire. As of 30 June 2026, there were 53 option agreements (57 as of 31 December 2025), and the median value of the holdings relating to put/call options amounted to 20 per cent (20 per cent 31 December 2025) of the shares in each subsidiary. No individual option agreement has or could have a material impact on Lifco's financial statements. The specification of the liability associated with these agreements was as follows: 80 per cent in EUR, 16 per cent in GBP, 3 per cent in DKK, and the remaining 1 per cent in SEK and NOK. The multiples ranged from 4x to 8.25x. The put/call options as of 30 June 2026 expire between 2026 and 2037.

Combined put/call options, SEK million 30 Jun 2026 30 Jun 2025 31 Dec 2025 Opening balance 2,930 2,636 2,636 Additional 190 229 596 Revaluation recognised in equity 229 109 143 Considerations paid -467 - -112 Dividends paid -172 -138 -157 Foreign exchange differences 77 -84 -176 Closing equity 2,787 2,753 2,930

The uncertainty in the valuation can be found in the assessment of future EBITA/EBIT until the maturity date and changes in exchange rates. Revaluation takes place on every balance sheet date based on the EBITA/EBIT for the most recent 12 months for each subsidiary. A 10 per cent change in EBITA/EBIT for all option contracts would affect the liability by approximately SEK 217 million (SEK 200 million as of 31 December 2025), corresponding to 1 per cent of equity. Higher EBITA/EBIT results in a higher liability and vice versa. A reasonably possible 10 per cent change in foreign exchange rates in relation to the SEK would affect the liability by approximately SEK 272 million (SEK 280 million as of 31 December 2025), corresponding to 1 per cent of equity. Stronger foreign exchange rates in relation to the SEK result in a higher liability and vice versa. The sensitivity analysis is calculated by applying a percentage change to each unobservable input and calculating the resulting effect on the fair value of the liability. The analyses assume that all other variables remain constant.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

ROLLING TWELVE MONTHS TO 30 Jun 2026 31 Dec 2025 30 Jun 2025 Net sales, SEK million 29,257 28,251 27,282 Change in net sales, % 3.6 8.1 4.4 EBITA, SEK million 6,625 6,318 6,088 EBITA margin, % 22.6 22.4 22.3 EBITDA, SEK million 7,416 7,073 6,811 EBITDA margin, % 25.3 25.0 25.0 Capital employed, SEK million 32,464 30,764 29,546 Capital employed excl. goodwill and other intangible assets, SEK million 5,131 4,770 4,771 Return on capital employed, % 20.4 20.5 20.6 Return on capital employed excl. goodwill, % 129 132 128 Return on equity, % 19.7 19.8 19.3 Net debt, SEK million 13,348 12,048 12,835 Net debt/equity ratio 0.7 0.6 0.7 Net debt/EBITDA 1.8 1.7 1.9 Interest-bearing net debt, SEK million 9,023 7,801 8,880 Interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA 1.2 1.1 1.3 Equity/assets ratio, % 46.9 46.9 45.1 Number of shares, thousands 454,216 454,216 454,216 Average number of employees, full-time equivalents 7,962 7,619 7,483



CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT



SIX MONTHS SECOND QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Administrative expenses -85 -82 -41 -41 -154 Other operating items1 0 -1 0 0 88 Operating loss -85 -84 -41 -40 -67 Net financial items2 1,760 2,177 1,784 2,060 2,408 Profit after financial items 1,675 2,093 1,743 2,020 2,341 Appropriations - - - - 178 Tax 68 27 8 -1 -9 Net profit for the period 1,743 2,120 1,751 2,018 2,510

1 Includes invoicing of Group-wide services.

2 Net financial items include SEK 1,783 (2,014) million in dividends received during the six-month period.

CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 30 Jun 2026 30 Jun 2025 31 Dec 2025 ASSETS





Financial assets 9,273 8,586 8,968 Current receivables 15,609 13,533 14,949 Cash and cash equivalents 347 369 805 TOTAL ASSETS 25,229 22,489 24,722







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 7,952 7,045 7,435 Untaxed reserves - 4 - Provisions - 20 17 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities 3,952 3,307 4,329 Current interest-bearing liabilities 6,342 6,698 5,274 Current non-interest-bearing liabilities 6,983 5,415 7,666 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 25,229 22,489 24,722

DEFINITIONS AND OBJECTIVES

Return on equity Net profit for the period divided by average equity.

Return on capital employed EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed.

Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets

EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets.

EBITA EBITA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated after investments in tangible and intangible assets requiring reinvestment but before investments in intangible assets attributable to acquisitions. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) as operating profit before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets arising from acquisitions excluding acquisition costs.

EBITA margin EBITA divided by net sales.

EBITDA EBITDA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated before investments in non-current assets. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) as operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of tangible and intangible assets excluding acquisition costs.

EBITDA margin EBITDA divided by net sales.

Net debt/equity ratio Net debt divided by equity.

Net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds, interest-bearing pension provisions, liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions as well as lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents.



Earnings per share Profit after tax attributable to Parent Company shareholders, divided by the average number of shares outstanding.



Interest-bearing net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI interest-bearing net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds as well as interest-bearing pension provisions less cash and cash equivalents.



Equity/assets ratio Equity divided by total assets (balance sheet total).

Capital employed Capital employed is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed is useful in helping users of the financial statements to understand how the Group finances itself. Lifco defines capital employed as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions and non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.



Capital employed excluding

goodwill and other intangible assets























Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is useful in helping users of the financial statements to understand the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets on that capital which requires a return. Lifco defines capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions, non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, goodwill and other intangible assets, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.



RECONCILIATION OF ALTERNATIVE KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The interim report presents alternative key performance indicators for assessing the Group's performance that are considered material for analysis and understanding of the Group's earnings and financial position. The primary alternative KPIs presented in this interim report are EBITA, EBITDA, net debt and capital employed. Definitions of the alternative KPIs are presented on pages 2122.

EBITA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million SIX MONTHS

2026 SIX MONTHS

2025 FULL YEAR

2025

2,780



Operating profit 2,520 5,170 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 571 523 1,102 EBITA 3,351 3,043 6,273 Acquisition costs 13 14 45 EBITA before acquisition costs 3,365 3,057 6,318

EBITDA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million SIX MONTHS

2026 SIX MONTHS

2025 FULL YEAR

2025

2,780



Operating profit 2,520 5,170 Depreciation of tangible assets 386 348 731 Amortisation of intangible assets 11 12 24 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 571 523 1,102 EBITDA 3,747 3,403 7,028 Acquisition costs 13 14 45 EBITDA before acquisition costs 3,761 3,417 7,073

Net debt compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 30 Jun 2026 30 Jun 2025 31 Dec 2025 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities including pension provisions 4,005 3,372 4,389 Current interest-bearing liabilities 6,355 6,718 5,290 Cash and cash equivalents -1,337 -1,210 -1,878 Interest-bearing net debt 9,023 8,880 7,801 Put/call options 2,787 2,753 2,930 Lease liability 1,538 1,202 1,317 Net debt 13,348 12,835 12,048



Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 30 Jun 2026 31 Mar 2026 31 Dec 2025 30 Sep 2025 Total assets 43,673 42,388 41,106 41,789 Cash and cash equivalents -1,337 -1,423 -1,878 -1,467 Interest-bearing pension provisions -34 -33 -31 -35 Non-interest-bearing liabilities -8,511 -8,168 -7,904 -8,278 Capital employed 33,792 32,765 31,293 32,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets -28,009 -27,397 -26,817 -27,109 Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 5,783 5,368 4,476 4,898

Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets calculated as the average of the last four quarters compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS





SEK million



Average Q2

2026 Q1

2026 Q4

2025 Q3

2025

Capital employed 32,464 33,792 32,765 31,293 32,007

Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 5,131 5,783 5,368 4,476 4,898



Total









EBITA 6,625 1,776 1,588 1,717 1,543





Return on capital employed



20.4%









Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets



129%











For more information, please contact:

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager

Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has five business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools, Environmental Technology, Transportation Products and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

This information is information that Lifco AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-14 07:30 CEST.