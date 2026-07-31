Lifco AB: Lifco acquires ErgoPack in France

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the French company ErgoPack France. ErgoPack France is the distributor of ErgoPack Deutschland, a Lifco company since 2019.

In 2025, ErgoPack France reported net sales of approximately EUR 4.8 million. The company is based in Saint-Martin-d'Abbat, France and has nine employees. ErgoPack France will be consolidated in Business Area Environmental Technology. Consolidation is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026. As ErgoPack France is the distributor for the Lifco company ErgoPack Deutschcland, the acquisition will have a very limited impact on Lifco's consolidated external sales.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the 2026 financial year.

Please visit hmi-mbs.fr/gamme-ergopack for more information.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President

E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and Investor Relations

E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se

Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has five business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools, Environmental Technology, Transportation Products and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.