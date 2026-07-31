Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Mozelt in Germany

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the German company Mozelt. Mozelt is a designer and manufacturer of generators and load lifting magnet systems.

In 2025, Mozelt reported net sales of approximately EUR 2.6 million. The company is based in Duisburg, Germany and has ten employees. Mozelt will be consolidated in Business Area Demolition & Tools. Consolidation is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2026.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the 2026 financial year.

Please visit mozelt.com for more information.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President

E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and Investor Relations

E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se

Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has five business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools, Environmental Technology, Transportation Products and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.