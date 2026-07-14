Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Time to Buy! Diese drei Kräfte treiben die Tiefsee-Exploration massiv an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 10:02
19,720 Euro
+0,82 % +0,160
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,61019,63011:15
19,62019,64011:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in June

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 14.7.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 7.9% in June, or by 7.5% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales continued to grow in June, in total by 7.9%. Sales grew in all three divisions. Sales for the grocery trade division increased by 4.3%, while the number of delivery days was up by 1 year-on-year. Sales for the building and technical trade division increased by 12.7% in comparable terms, and growth was particularly strong in technical trade, where it totalled 16.2%. The number of delivery days in building and technical trade was up by 1 in Finland and by 2 in Sweden, Norway and Denmark compared to last year. In the car trade division, sales increased by 3.1%: sales grew in used cars and services, and decreased in new cars. Sales for sports trade increased by 2.9%," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €557.0 million in June, up by 4.3%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 4.2%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales increased by 2.7%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €502.4 million in June, up by 13.7%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 12.7%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 10.4% in comparable terms. The sales of the Danish Roslev Trælasthandel A/S, acquired on 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S, acquired on 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/‍S, acquired on 1 June 2025, have been included in the division's June figures in both 2025 and 2026. Sales in technical trade increased by 16.2% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 10.2% in Finland, 11.8% in Sweden, 14.4% in Norway and 16.2% in Denmark.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €117.1 million in June, representing an increase of 3.1%. Car trade sales grew by 3.1%; sales decreased in new cars, and increased in used cars and services. Sports trade sales increased by 2.9%.

Kesko Group sales in June 2026 totalled €1,174.0 million, representing an increase of 7.9%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in June 2026:

June 2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total457.2+4.6+4.6
Kespro99.8+2.7+2.7
Grocery trade, total557.0+4.3+4.3
Building and home improvement trade276.2+11.7+10.4
Technical trade234.1+16.8+16.2
Building and technical trade, total502.4+13.7+12.7
Car trade106.8+3.1+3.1
Sports trade10.3+2.9+2.9
Car trade, total117.1+3.1+3.1
Common functions and eliminations-2.5
Grand total1,174.0+7.9+7.5
Finland, total868.8+5.3+5.3
Other countries, total305.1+16.1+14.5
Grand total1,174.0+7.9+7.5

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in April-June 2026:

1.4.-30.6.2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total1,354.2+1.2+1.2
Kespro296.2-0.3-0.3
Grocery trade, total1,650.4+1.0+1.0
Building and home improvement trade807.7+13.6+6.2
Technical trade676.9+15.6+14.7
Building and technical trade, total1,460.8+14.4+9.9
Car trade319.4+0.6+0.6
Sports trade38.4+2.2+2.2
Car trade, total357.7+0.8+0.8
Common functions and eliminations-7.3
Grand total3,461.5+6.2+4.4
Finland, total2,594.5+2.5+2.5
Other countries, total867.1+18.7+10.8
Grand total3,461.5+6.2+4.4

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-June 2026:

1.1.-30.6.2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total2,654.2+3.6+3.6
Kespro580.7-0.3-0.3
Grocery trade, total3,235.0+2.9+2.9
Building and home improvement trade1,441.1+14.9+5.0
Technical trade1,252.1+10.7+10.2
Building and technical trade, total2,649.5+12.8+7.3
Car trade609.9+3.1+3.1
Sports trade82.2+3.2+3.2
Car trade, total692.1+3.1+3.1
Common functions and eliminations-14.6
Grand total6,561.9+6.7+4.5
Finland, total5,020.9+3.9+3.9
Other countries, total1,540.9+16.8+7.0
Grand total6,561.9+6.7+4.5

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in June 2026 compared to June 2025

JuneApril-JuneJanuary-June
Grocery trade+100
Kespro+100
Building and technical trade, Finland+100
Building and technical trade, Sweden+2+1+1
Building and technical trade, Norway+200
Building and technical trade, Denmark+200
Car trade service business+100

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.


Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Main news media
www.kesko.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.