Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in June

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 14.7.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 7.9% in June, or by 7.5% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales continued to grow in June, in total by 7.9%. Sales grew in all three divisions. Sales for the grocery trade division increased by 4.3%, while the number of delivery days was up by 1 year-on-year. Sales for the building and technical trade division increased by 12.7% in comparable terms, and growth was particularly strong in technical trade, where it totalled 16.2%. The number of delivery days in building and technical trade was up by 1 in Finland and by 2 in Sweden, Norway and Denmark compared to last year. In the car trade division, sales increased by 3.1%: sales grew in used cars and services, and decreased in new cars. Sales for sports trade increased by 2.9%," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €557.0 million in June, up by 4.3%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 4.2%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales increased by 2.7%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €502.4 million in June, up by 13.7%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 12.7%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 10.4% in comparable terms. The sales of the Danish Roslev Trælasthandel A/S, acquired on 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S, acquired on 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/‍S, acquired on 1 June 2025, have been included in the division's June figures in both 2025 and 2026. Sales in technical trade increased by 16.2% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 10.2% in Finland, 11.8% in Sweden, 14.4% in Norway and 16.2% in Denmark.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €117.1 million in June, representing an increase of 3.1%. Car trade sales grew by 3.1%; sales decreased in new cars, and increased in used cars and services. Sports trade sales increased by 2.9%.

Kesko Group sales in June 2026 totalled €1,174.0 million, representing an increase of 7.9%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in June 2026:

June 2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 457.2 +4.6 +4.6 Kespro 99.8 +2.7 +2.7 Grocery trade, total 557.0 +4.3 +4.3 Building and home improvement trade 276.2 +11.7 +10.4 Technical trade 234.1 +16.8 +16.2 Building and technical trade, total 502.4 +13.7 +12.7 Car trade 106.8 +3.1 +3.1 Sports trade 10.3 +2.9 +2.9 Car trade, total 117.1 +3.1 +3.1 Common functions and eliminations -2.5 Grand total 1,174.0 +7.9 +7.5 Finland, total 868.8 +5.3 +5.3 Other countries, total 305.1 +16.1 +14.5 Grand total 1,174.0 +7.9 +7.5

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in April-June 2026:

1.4.-30.6.2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 1,354.2 +1.2 +1.2 Kespro 296.2 -0.3 -0.3 Grocery trade, total 1,650.4 +1.0 +1.0 Building and home improvement trade 807.7 +13.6 +6.2 Technical trade 676.9 +15.6 +14.7 Building and technical trade, total 1,460.8 +14.4 +9.9 Car trade 319.4 +0.6 +0.6 Sports trade 38.4 +2.2 +2.2 Car trade, total 357.7 +0.8 +0.8 Common functions and eliminations -7.3 Grand total 3,461.5 +6.2 +4.4 Finland, total 2,594.5 +2.5 +2.5 Other countries, total 867.1 +18.7 +10.8 Grand total 3,461.5 +6.2 +4.4

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-June 2026:

1.1.-30.6.2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 2,654.2 +3.6 +3.6 Kespro 580.7 -0.3 -0.3 Grocery trade, total 3,235.0 +2.9 +2.9 Building and home improvement trade 1,441.1 +14.9 +5.0 Technical trade 1,252.1 +10.7 +10.2 Building and technical trade, total 2,649.5 +12.8 +7.3 Car trade 609.9 +3.1 +3.1 Sports trade 82.2 +3.2 +3.2 Car trade, total 692.1 +3.1 +3.1 Common functions and eliminations -14.6 Grand total 6,561.9 +6.7 +4.5 Finland, total 5,020.9 +3.9 +3.9 Other countries, total 1,540.9 +16.8 +7.0 Grand total 6,561.9 +6.7 +4.5

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in June 2026 compared to June 2025

June April-June January-June Grocery trade +1 0 0 Kespro +1 0 0 Building and technical trade, Finland +1 0 0 Building and technical trade, Sweden +2 +1 +1 Building and technical trade, Norway +2 0 0 Building and technical trade, Denmark +2 0 0 Car trade service business +1 0 0

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.



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