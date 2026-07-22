

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Kesko Oyj (KKOYF), a Finnish retail conglomerate operating in grocery trade, building and technical trade, and car trade, Wednesday reported higher earnings on higher revenue for the second quarter compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company provided its updated operating earnings outlook for fiscal 2026.



Quarterly earnings increased to €129.2 million or €0.32 per share from €117.3 million or €0.29 per share of last year.



Operating profit grew to €191 million from €177.9 million of the previous year.



Revenue climbed up to €3.38 billion from €3.19 billion of the prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects comparable operating profit will amount to €670 million - €730 million as opposed to its previous view of €650 million - €750 million.



'Kesko's operating environment is estimated to improve in 2026, but to still remain somewhat challenging. Key uncertainties impacting Kesko's outlook are developments in consumer confidence and investment appetites, as well as geopolitical crises and tensions.', the Finnish retailer said in a statement.



On Tuesday, shares closed at €19.82, up 0.41% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



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