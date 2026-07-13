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WKN: A40BGL | ISIN: FI4000570890 | Ticker-Symbol: 3TT0
München
14.07.26 | 08:16
6,490 Euro
+16,31 % +0,910
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
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TECNOTREE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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6,5306,80011:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 19:00 Uhr
31 Leser
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Tecnotree Corporation: INSIDE INFORMATION: Tecnotree Corporation has received a non-binding indication of interest from a Canadian strategic party

Tecnotree Corporation, Inside Information, 13 July 2026 at 19:45 EEST

Tecnotree Corporation ("Tecnotree" or the "Company") announces that its independent Board of Directors (the "Board") has received a preliminary, non-binding letter of interest (the "Letter") from a large, diversified Canadian technology investment and media company (the "Interested Party"). The Letter expresses interest in a potential all-cash acquisition of the Company and requests access to the Company's data room and related due diligence materials.

The Letter refers to a potential price range of €7.98 to €9.12 per share, representing a premium of 40% - 60% over the current market price of the Company. The Interested Party has stated that its proposal, and the indicative range are non-binding, and is contingent on the satisfactory completion of due diligence within a 60 day time period.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and the Company's obligations, the Board is currently in the process of evaluating the opportunity. The Board announces this intermediate step to ensure adequate material information is provided to all shareholders.

Further information
Indiresh Vivekananda. CFO. tel. +971 56 410 8357

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global provider of IT solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life.

Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.