Tecnotree Corporation: INSIDE INFORMATION: Tecnotree Corporation has received a non-binding indication of interest from a Canadian strategic party

Tecnotree Corporation, Inside Information, 13 July 2026 at 19:45 EEST

Tecnotree Corporation ("Tecnotree" or the "Company") announces that its independent Board of Directors (the "Board") has received a preliminary, non-binding letter of interest (the "Letter") from a large, diversified Canadian technology investment and media company (the "Interested Party"). The Letter expresses interest in a potential all-cash acquisition of the Company and requests access to the Company's data room and related due diligence materials.

The Letter refers to a potential price range of €7.98 to €9.12 per share, representing a premium of 40% - 60% over the current market price of the Company. The Interested Party has stated that its proposal, and the indicative range are non-binding, and is contingent on the satisfactory completion of due diligence within a 60 day time period.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and the Company's obligations, the Board is currently in the process of evaluating the opportunity. The Board announces this intermediate step to ensure adequate material information is provided to all shareholders.

Further information

Indiresh Vivekananda. CFO. tel. +971 56 410 8357

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global provider of IT solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life.

Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.