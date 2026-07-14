Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the completion of the Lac Knife Access Road Desktop Study (the "Study") prepared by Norda Stelo ("Norda") and overseen by IOS Geosciences ("IOS") as part of the Company's broader infrastructure advancement program for the Lac Knife Graphite Project ("Lac Knife" or the "Project") located near Fermont, Quebec.

Following a comprehensive multi-criteria evaluation of three potential access road scenarios, the Study identified Scenario 2 (CH B + M3) as the preferred route (the "Preferred Route"). The selected route combines approximately 2.5 km of an existing access road corridor (CH B) with approximately 7.7 km of the existing Mazarin Road (M3), creating a practical and efficient connection between the realigned Highway 389, currently under construction, and the future mine site. The recommendation was unanimously supported following a joint technical review conducted by Norda, IOS, and Focus.

The Preferred Route maximizes the use of existing transportation corridors while minimizing environmental disturbance, permitting complexity, construction timelines, and stakeholder impacts. By leveraging existing infrastructure and the Highway 389 realignment, the selected corridor significantly reduces new road construction requirements relative to historical development assumptions, creating the potential to lower future infrastructure capital requirements and further strengthen the Project's development profile.

The Study forms part of the infrastructure planning activities being advanced under the Company's recently announced Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") First and Last Mile Fund ("FLMF") program. As announced on June 3, 2026, Focus Graphite secured $1,378,700 in non-dilutive funding through NRCan's FLMF program to support road and power infrastructure planning for the Lac Knife Graphite Project in Quebec. The funding supports the engineering, environmental, permitting, and Indigenous engagement activities required to progress both the proposed all-season access road and Hydro-Quebec grid connection toward construction readiness.

Advancing a More Efficient Infrastructure Strategy

The identification of the Preferred Route represents another important milestone in the systematic de-risking of the Project. Infrastructure is often one of the largest capital requirements for northern resource developments, making access optimization a critical component of project economics and overall development risk.

The 2023 NI 43-101 Technical Report - Feasibility Study Update, Lac Knife Graphite Project (the "2023 Feasibility Study"), contemplated the construction of an approximately 32 km access road connecting the Project to the existing alignment of Highway 389. Subsequent infrastructure investments by the Quebec Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, including the realignment of Highway 389 currently under construction, created an opportunity to significantly reduce the length of new road construction required. This has the potential to reduce future infrastructure capital requirements while improving the overall efficiency, constructability, and long-term development profile of the Project, supporting Focus's long-term objective of advancing Lac Knife toward a shovel-ready development stage.

"Strong projects are built through disciplined planning and consistent execution," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "Identifying a preferred access route is another important milestone for Lac Knife because infrastructure decisions made today can have a meaningful impact on future capital requirements, project economics, and execution risk. We are looking forward to acting on these results and making the most of the 2026 field season. Every milestone strengthens the Project and moves us closer to establishing Lac Knife as a long-term strategic source of high-quality graphite for North American and allied supply chains."





Figure 1: Proposed Access Road, Lac Knife (Norda Stelo, 2026)

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Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures an eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the future development of the Lac Knife Graphite Project; the advancement of road and power infrastructure planning activities under Natural Resources Canada's First and Last Mile Fund program; the anticipated benefits of the preferred access corridor identified in the Study, including the potential to reduce future infrastructure capital requirements, permitting complexity, environmental impacts, construction timelines, and stakeholder impacts; the completion of future engineering, environmental, geotechnical, permitting, and stakeholder engagement activities; the potential construction and development of a permanent all-season access road and Hydro-Québec grid connection; the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals and permitting processes; the Company's ability to secure additional funding required to advance infrastructure and project development activities; the future construction, development, and operation of the Lac Knife Project; and the Company's expectation that the selected access route may enhance the overall infrastructure profile, economics, and construction readiness of the Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Focus Graphite Inc.