Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of two additional diamond core drill holes of the 2026 Thompson Knolls (TK) Phase 4 exploration campaign. Hole TK17, a vertical hole collared approximately 250 m southwest of hole TK16 (see Figure 1), reached a depth of 896 m (2,935.5 feet). Hole TK18, also vertical, collared approximately 250 m southwest of TK17, reached a depth of 917 m (3,007 ft). BCM is currently drilling hole TK20, a vertical hole located approximately 460 m (1,509 ft) northeast of hole TK15, with a targeted depth of at least 1,300 m (4,265 ft). This hole is designed to test the core of the proximal skarn deposit encountered by hole TK8 in 2023.





Figure 1. Thompson Knolls drill map with proposed IP/MT survey (white lines).

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Holes TK17 and TK18 were designed to test the extension of skarn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization previously encountered in Holes TK15 and TK16 (please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2023, April 20, 2026, and June 8, 2026).

Sergei Diakov, BCM's President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "We are happy to report completion of two drill holes to the southwest of TK15 and TK16. Hole TK17 confirmed the extension of skarn with some mineralization. We are very encouraged by TK18, which intercepted QMP intrusion at a much shallower depth of ~300 m (~984 ft) than previously expected. QMP intrusion here carries hematitic oxidation, indicating the possibility for significant leaching of the upper parts of the intrusion that could potentially result in the formation of a chalcocite blanket at moderate depths in the vicinity of this hole."

Highlights of TK17:

Bedrock started with polymictic breccia in marbleized dolomites at 609 m (2,000 ft);

QMP intrusive with sericitic alteration was encountered in the interval from 681 m (2,235 ft) to 698 m (2,289 ft ), 17 m (55 ft) represented by intensely sericitized intrusive rock;

From 736 m (2,415 ft) marbleized dolomite breccia with traces of skarn and occasional blocks of black limestones dominate;

Top of bedrock is oxidized, carrying secondary copper minerals (chenevixite, malachite, rosasite);





Figure 2. Oxidized skarn from 664 m (2,178.5 ft) to 667 m (2,187 ft) with a 0.5-m-thick interval of intensely oxidized breccia. Hematite-rich fragments of marbleized dolomite are cemented by calcite.

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Below QMP, drilling intercepted marbleized dolomite with local presence of green skarn with copper arsenites;

Gradual decrease in brecciation; mostly white marbles below 792 m (2,600 ft);

No presence of proximal skarn.





Figure 3. TK18 intervals from 658 m (2,158 ft), and 731 m (2,399.65 ft) featuring QMP intrusive.

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Highlights of TK18:

Drilling intercepted QMP intrusive with moderately to strongly pyritic zones at 354 m (1,160 ft). A significant portion is oxidized, forming an intensely hematitic cap. Below the oxidation zone, RC chips contain fragments of quartz veinlets with pyrite and spotty chalcopyrite, suggesting potential secondary enrichment within the intrusion (verification required).

QMP extends to 790 m (2,591 ft) depth of lithological contact between QMP and marbles. No evidence of skarn or ore mineralization

From 867 m (2,845 ft), dominant rocks are marbleized dolomites with black limestones and some copper oxides. No economic sulfide mineralization

BCM terminated this drillhole at 917 m (3,007 ft ).

Discussion of the drilling results:

Preliminary results from four drill holes indicate that the skarn mineralization extends from TK8 to TK15 and TK16; however, further to the southwest, it becomes less pronounced. Intercepted in the TK18 QMP intrusion, the sample bears sericitic alteration, apparently indicating its peripheral part. The most impressive revelation came from TK18, indicating a relatively shallow depth below the top of QMP. The upper part of QMP is heavily oxidized. RC drilling at TK18 reached 610 m (2,001 ft) through the oxidation-reduction zone into the primary QMP. Therefore, we have no drill core from this interval. But RC chips were collected and sent to ALS for analysis.

Update on Thompson Knolls Phase 4 2026 Drill Campaign:

Drilling continues at TK20, a hole approximately 460 m (1,509 ft) northeast of TK15, targeting the core of the proximal skarn deposit intersected by TK8 in 2023. This hole is vertical and has a target depth of at least 1,300 m (4,265 ft). Core logging and diamond saw cutting are advancing.

Plans for Geophysical Survey

Given the encouraging observations from TK18, it is proposed to conduct an IP/MT survey to improve targeting in the southern block of TK along geophysical anomaly 2 (See Figure 1; white lines indicate the locations of IP/MT profiles). BCM is engaged in discussions with several contractors to complete the survey in mid-August, enabling a much more reliable selection of the location for the TK19 drill hole to test the potential of the secondary enrichment blanket in this part of the project.

Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

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Source: BCM Resources Corp.