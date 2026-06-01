Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of its second diamond core drill hole of the 2026 Thompson Knolls (TK) Phase 4 exploration campaign. Hole TK16, a vertical hole collared approximately 250 m southwest of Hole TK15 (see Figure 1), reached a depth of 1,269 m (4,163.5 feet), the project's record depth.

Figure 1: Thompson Knolls drill map. Approximate location of Kennecott Exploration's drill hole pads shown in blue.

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Hole TK16 was designed to test the extension of skarn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization previously encountered in Holes TK6, TK8, and most recently in TK15 (please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2023, and April 20, 2026). Drilling contractors reached the project record depth in 1.5 months.

Sergei Diakov, BCM's President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "We are excited that Hole TK16 confirmed the extension of skarn mineralization southwest of TK8 and TK15. The continuation of skarn mineralization in this direction is another indication that, beneath the post-mineral cover at TK, we are dealing with a sizeable mineralized trend. We are impressed by the technical performance of both drilling contractors, effectively bringing the drill holes to the targeted depth within a reasonable period of time."

Highlights of TK16:

Extensive intervals of pyroxene-diopside skarn were encountered within strongly marbleized dolomites beginning at the top of bedrock at 621 m (2,040 feet) and continuing to a depth of 1,156 m (3,792.5 feet). Intensity of skarn increases with depth, similar to Hole TK15.

Sulfide mineralization, represented by a magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite mineral assemblage of variable intensity in breccias, veinlets, and in disseminated form within multiple intervals of skarn. Generally, it increases with the depth and intensity of magnetite-sulfide breccias, with several segments of dense disseminated-to-massive pyrite-chalcopyrite sulfides (Figures 2 and 3).

The zone of oxidation in TK16 was also observed from the top of the bedrock at 621 m (2,040 feet) to 885 m (2,902 feet) depth. A small zone of cementation with native copper was encountered at 783 m (2,572 feet) depth. Apparently, these are the products of the mineralized skarn weathering.

Figure 2. Mineralized skarn from 861 m (2,827 feet) to 864 m (2,836 feet) with a 1-m-thick interval of sulfide-rich black breccias composed of 90% pyrite and 10% is chalcopyrite. Note local zones of oxidation develop over sulfides.

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Figure 3. TK16 portion of the interval from 876 m (2,875 feet) to 884 m (2,900 feet) featuring sulfide-rich brecciated diopside skarn. Mineralized matrix in breccia is composed of approximately 40% pyrite, 30% pyrrhotite, and 30% chalcopyrite. The zoomed-in image on the right shows mineralized diopside breccia with brown garnet (andradite) halos.

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Drilling at 1,137 m (3,731 feet) crossed the Eureka Quartzite horizon carrying occasional disseminated pyrite and molybdenum mineralization, as well as fragments of mineralized skarn, totaling over about 80 m (262 feet) in thickness.

Beneath the quartzite horizon, drilling went into an intensely marbleized sequence (representing the Pogonip Group) of intercalated green and brown marbles with patchy skarn, occasional anhydrite, and quartz veinlets, but no obvious sulfide mineralization.

Update on Thompson Knolls Phase 4 2026 Drill Campaign:

Hole TK18, further southwest of TK17 (Figure 1), was collared and prepared for deepening by diamond drilling. The TonaTec diamond driller is currently advancing TK17, with completion expected in the coming weeks.

Apparently, structural dislocations brought the top of the bedrock encountered in TK18 to a depth of approximately 354 m (1,160 feet), much closer to the surface than in TK8, TK15, TK16, and TK17. The main bedrock here is a quartz-monzonite porphyry intrusion, with a significant portion oxidized, forming an intensely hematitic cap. Below the oxidation zone, RC chips show fragments of quartz veinlets with pyrite and chalcopyrite, suggesting potential secondary enrichment within the intrusion (though not yet verified).

Core logging and diamond saw cutting for TK16 are underway. All samples for TK15 are ready for shipment to the ALS prep lab in Elko.

The 2026 Phase 4 drill campaign continues.

We would also like to inform our shareholders about the increased competitor activity around BCM's Thompson Knolls property. Our neighbor on the south-western corner of the property, Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of the 2nd-largest global miner, Rio Tinto, has started setting up three drill pads on the southern extension from TK (see Figure 1). They are obviously planning to begin drilling on Pad 1 soon.

Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

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Source: BCM Resources Corp.