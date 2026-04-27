Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of its first diamond core drill hole of the 2026 Thompson Knolls Phase 4 exploration campaign. Hole TK15, a vertical hole collared approximately 250 m southwest of Hole TK8, reached a depth of 3,995.5 feet (1,219 m), a record depth for the project (see Figure 1). This hole was designed to test the extension of skarn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization previously encountered in Hole TK8 (please refer to the Company's news release dated May 24, 2023). Drilling contractors, National EWP (undertaking reverse circulation pre-collar holes), and TonaTec Exploration LLC (completing diamond core tails), achieved completion of TK15 in record time, reaching the targeted depth in 38 days.

Highlights of TK15:

Extensive intervals of pyroxene-diopside skarn were encountered within strongly marbleized dolomites beginning at the top of bedrock at approximately 1,950 feet (594.5 m) and continuing to a depth of approximately 3,900 feet (1,188.7 m) at which point quartzite became the dominant lithology. Importantly, the intensity of skarn appears to increase with depth. This increase in skarn intensity observed in Hole TK15 provides BCM's geologists with important information about the vertical component for vectoring within the system.

Mineralization, represented by a magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite mineral assemblage of variable intensity, occurs in breccias, veinlets, and in disseminated form within multiple intervals of skarn.

The top of the bedrock, approximately 300 ft (91 m), is heavily oxidized, perhaps due to a nearby structure allowing deep penetration of oxidizing groundwater in this area. The intensity of iron oxide formation in this zone provides BCM geologists with a reason to believe its origin is sulfide weathering.

Thin fault-bounded dikes of silicified quartz-monzonite porphyry and silicified pyritic latite were encountered within marbles below the zone of oxidation.

The most intense zones of mineralization contain up to 20% sulfides, with chalcopyrite accounting for up to 5% of the mineralized rock. These intervals are local and do not represent the full extent of the skarn-hosted mineralization.

A tectonic shear zone, or fault, with fragments of quartzites began at approximately 3,900 feet (1,188.7 m) depth and continued to TD at 3,999.5 ft (1,219 m) depth.

Update on 2026 Thompson Knolls Drill Campaign:

Pre-collars for Holes TK16 and TK17, 250 m southwest of TK15 and a further 250 m, respectively, have been completed. TonaTec Exploration LLC is currently moving its diamond core rig to pre-collar TK16, where a deep core tail will be completed over the coming weeks.

National EWP is currently commencing pre-collar TK18, located approximately 250 m southwest of Hole TK17.

Core logging and diamond saw cutting of TK15 are advancing as the 2026 Phase 4 drill campaign continues.

Figure 1: Thompson Knolls Drill Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6598/294300_2ed0e8b9e494d9a2_002full.jpg

Sergei Diakov, BCM's President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "We are excited that Hole TK15 confirms the extension of skarn mineralization southwest of TK8. Our team views this as an encouraging indication that we are dealing with a sizeable, mineralized trend. We are especially impressed by the technical performance of both drilling contractors, National EWP and TonaTec Exploration LLC, which have convincingly demonstrated their ability to reach targeted depth within a relatively short period of time."

Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294300

Source: BCM Resources Corp.