

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST), a construction and project development company, Wednesday announced that it has been commissioned to build a city campus for Kristianstad University by Bulevardfastigheter AB for about SEK 1 billion.



The new higher education facility is being built for modern research and education and consists of about 25,000 square meters of floor space, plus technical areas. With about 550 staff members and 13000 students, this campus is located in the heart of the city and is expected to create new jobs and increase public activity.



To make space for the city campus, the company has dismantled unused sections of the adjacent Galleria Boulevard.



Further, Kristianstad Municipality has signed a unique local climate agreement for the university's new city campus, in partnership with Kristianstad University, Skanska, and Boulevardfastigheter AB.



The construction of the campus is scheduled to begin in early August and is surmised to be completed in June 2029.



On Tuesday, Shares closed at SEK 249.80, down 1.03% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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