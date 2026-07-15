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WKN: 615402 | ISIN: FI0009007884 | Ticker-Symbol: EIA
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 09:33
35,540 Euro
-3,79 % -1,400
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELISA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELISA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,62035,70010:04
35,66035,70010:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELISA
ELISA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELISA OYJ35,540-3,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.