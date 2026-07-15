

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Costain Group PLC (CTNGY, COST.L) on Wednesday said it secured a three-year extension to its existing Managed Service Provider or MSP contract with United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L), extending the partnership to total 10 years.



Under the extension, the company will continue supporting the delivery of United Utilities' AMP8 capital maintenance programme across the north west of England.



The contract also includes an option to extend the partnership through the end of the AMP9 regulatory cycle in 2035.



The company has served as United Utilities' MSP since 2019.



To date, the company has completed more than 900 capital maintenance projects and around 9,000 responsive maintenance activities, helping United Utilities meet more than 160 regulatory commitments ahead of schedule.



United Utilities plans to invest £13.5 billion in its water and wastewater infrastructure during the AMP8 regulatory cycle, compared with £3.8 billion during AMP7.



On Tuesday, Costain Group closed trading 0.96% lesser at GBp 207 on the London Stock Exchange.



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