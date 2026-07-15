Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc wins large order for mining equipment in Peru

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order for mining equipment for a major copper mine in Peru.

The Peruvian mine is operated by a consortium comprising leading Chinese investment companies and a globally recognized mining company headquartered in Australia, which also serves as the mine operator. The customer ordered a fleet of Pit Viper 351 surface blasthole drill rigs that will support the mine's expansion. Epiroc will also supply drilling tools and spare parts, together with on-site technical services, field support, and specialized training programs, to ensure maximum performance of this large-scale mining operation.

The equipment order is valued at around SEK 210 million and was booked in the second quarter 2026.

"Epiroc has provided this mine in Peru with advanced drilling equipment for around a decade now, and we look forward to continue supporting this major copper producer to optimize its safety, productivity and total cost of ownership," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO.

The Pit Viper 351 drill rig is built to work hard and last long. It comes equipped with Epiroc's Rig Control System (RCS) operating platform, making it ready for automation. The machine is setting the bar for productivity and reliability when large blastholes are part of the mining production plan.

Delivery of the equipment is expected to begin at the end of this year and continue through the first half of 2027.



The Epiroc Pit Viper 351 blasthole drill rig



For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.