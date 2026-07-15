Nelly Group AB: Nelly Group initiates share repurchase programme of up to SEK 30 million

The Board of Directors of Nelly Group AB (publ) ("Nelly") has, based on the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2026, resolved to initiate a repurchase programme of own ordinary shares.

The repurchase programme will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The repurchase of own ordinary shares will be carried out by Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, which will make its own trading decisions regarding ordinary shares in Nelly independently of and without influence from Nelly with respect to the timing of the repurchases. The maximum aggregate repurchase amount is SEK 30 million. The maximum number of ordinary shares that may be repurchased is 2,500,000, corresponding to no more than 8.18% of the total number of shares in the company. The company's holding may, however, at no time exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company.

The purpose of the repurchases is to optimise the Company's capital structure. The Board intends to propose that the repurchased shares be cancelled through a reduction of Nelly's share capital at the next Annual General Meeting.

The repurchase resolved by the Board of Directors shall fulfil the following terms and conditions:

i. Repurchases shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook") and in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.

ii. The repurchases shall commence no earlier than 17 August 2026 and shall end no later than 17 February 2027.

iii. A maximum of 2,500,000 ordinary shares in the Company may be repurchased for a total amount of up to SEK 30 million. The Company's holding may, however, at no time exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the Company.

iv. Repurchases may only be made in compliance with the volume restrictions for repurchases of own shares as set out in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation. Shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on Nasdaq Stockholm. Repurchases may not be made at a price lower than the lowest price at which an independent purchase can be made.

v. Payment for repurchased ordinary shares shall be made in cash.

The total number of shares and votes in Nelly amounts to 30,567,388, distributed over 30,129,399 ordinary shares and 437,989 shares of Class C. At the time of this press release, the company holds 42,747 own ordinary shares and 437,989 shares of Class C.

Further information about the repurchase programme, including ongoing updates and a complete repurchase table, will be available on Nelly's website.

For more information, please contact:

Josefin Dalum, CFO

+46 70 080 77 75

ir@nelly.com

About Nelly Group

Nelly is one of the best-loved fashion destinations for young women in the Nordic region. The strength of our offer lies in the combination of our own NELLY brand and carefully selected external brands. Since our launch in 2004, our passion for fashion and products that engage our customers has enabled us to establish a leading position on our core markets as a pioneer in digital direct sales. The company has one million customers in the Nordics online and sales of SEK 1.3 billion per year. Nelly's first physical Flagship Store opened on Drottninggatan in Stockholm in 2023, and we opened our doors on Strøget in Copenhagen in 2025. The group was previously called Qliro Group. Nelly Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the mid-cap segment with the ticker "NELLY".

This information is information that Nelly Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 08:30 CEST.