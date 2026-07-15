PPI Public Property Invest AB: A defining first half - strong growth in income, and operating results

Rental income was up to SEK 884 million (SEK 219 million) in the second quarter and to SEK 1,745 million (SEK 416 million) for the first six months of 2026, compared to the same period last year

Net operating income was up to SEK 743 million (SEK 200 million) in the second quarter and to SEK 1,426 million (SEK 382 million) for the first six months of 2026

Net income from property management (NIPM) was up to SEK 387 million (SEK 109 million) in the second quarter and to SEK 719 million (SEK 198 million) for the first six months of 2026

Profit (loss) after tax was SEK -59 million (SEK 164 million) in the second quarter and SEK 219 million (319 million) for the first six months

Cash earnings / NIPM per share was up to SEK 0.41 in the second quarter and to SEK 0.76 for the first six months of 2026.

"The first half of 2026 marks a defining chapter for PPI. Following the SocialCo transaction, we have established ourselves as one of Europe's largest listed social infrastructure platforms. We deliver strong growth in rental income, operating cash flow and solid underlying operations. Combined with continued growth through selective acquisitions and project developments and a robust, long-term capital structure, we are well positioned to keep delivering stable, government-backed returns to our shareholders," says André Gaden, CEO of PPI.

PPI signed new and renewed leases for a total of 57,150 sqm in the second quarter. As of 30.06.2026, the occupancy in the management portfolio was 94 %. As of the same date, PPI owned 851 properties, with a total market value of SEK 51.3 billion, with an average lease term of 6.9 years (WAULT) and an average net yield of 5.7 % in the management portfolio.

During the second quarter, PPI announced the acquisition of one care property for EUR 9.2 million and one new-build project (care property) in Finland for EUR 23.3 million, with a net yield of 6.1 % and 6.5 % respectively. PPI's ongoing project portfolio is progressing according to plan and will add NOI of approximately SEK 130 million at completion by late 2026 / early 2027.

PPI maintains a solid balance sheet with LTV of 47.2 % and a Net debt/Run rate EBITDA (adj.) multiple of 9.9 as of 30.06.2026. PPI has a diversified financing structure with an average maturity of 4.9 yrs, of which 67 % is at fixed rate.

Management will present the results in a webcast, followed by a Q&A session today at 10:00 CET. The webcast accessed from: Reports and presentations - Public Property Invest, or directly by using the following link: https://players.brightcove.net/4628382152001/experience_6a4e3db1bea73bc5667ea60c/share.html

Questions may be submitted by email to IR@publicproperty.no.

This information is information that PPI Public Property Invest AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 07:00 CEST.