Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a helicopter-borne, high-resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey over its Shanghai Silver-Gold Project (the "Project" or "Shanghai") in the Tombstone Gold Belt (Figure 1), one of North America's most prolific gold regions. The survey provides a new dataset to highlight structure and enable the direct identification of intrusive rocks that may be associated with gold and silver mineralization discovered to date.

Project Location

The Shanghai Project is located in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District, a historical and active precious metals region widely known for large-scale gold-silver systems, major discoveries and operating mines. The Project is surrounded by multi-million-ounce deposits, including Hecla Mining's Keno Hill Mine, one of the world's highest-grade silver deposits, and Banyan Gold's AurMac Project, one of Canada's largest unmined gold deposits (see news release dated September 10, 2025 for third party project information).

Despite sharing significant geological similarities to both Keno Hill and AurMac, and hosting high-grade silver-gold mineralization, Shanghai remains largely underexplored and has never been drilled.

Survey Highlights

The survey was flown by Precision GeoSurveys of Langley, British Columbia, and forms part of the Company's Q3/Q4 2026 multi-disciplinary field program announced on June 30, 2026. Highlights from the survey include:

Target summary: Shanghai lies 3 km north of the AurMac deposit and 12 km west of the Keno Hill Mine. As the Project shares significant geological similarities with the AurMac deposit and Keno Hill Mine, it provides a high degree of targeting confidence;

Shanghai lies 3 km north of the AurMac deposit and 12 km west of the Keno Hill Mine. As the Project shares significant geological similarities with the AurMac deposit and Keno Hill Mine, it provides a high degree of targeting confidence; Survey type: helicopter-borne, low-level combined aeromagnetic and radiometric (gamma-ray spectrometer) survey;

helicopter-borne, low-level combined aeromagnetic and radiometric (gamma-ray spectrometer) survey; Objective: map buried/blind Tombstone Plutonic Suite intrusions and associated hornfels/alteration footprints with potential to be mineralized;

map buried/blind Tombstone Plutonic Suite intrusions and associated hornfels/alteration footprints with potential to be mineralized; Coverage: approximately 31 sq km / 425 line-km across the Shanghai Project and surrounding areas;

approximately 31 sq km / 425 line-km across the Shanghai Project and surrounding areas; Instrumentation: nose-mounted cesium vapor magnetometer (<0.01 nT sensitivity); 21-litre, 512-channel NaI(Tl) gamma-ray spectrometer;

nose-mounted cesium vapor magnetometer (<0.01 nT sensitivity); 21-litre, 512-channel NaI(Tl) gamma-ray spectrometer; Status: Precision GeoSurveys is now finalizing magnetic and radiometric corrections and maps, with results expected within approximately two weeks.

Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals, commented: "This airborne survey provides us with a district-scale view of Shanghai for the first time. High-resolution magnetics with radiometrics is a proven approach for tracing Tombstone Plutonic Suite intrusions and their alteration halos through this terrain. Combined with the existing soil and rock results, this dataset sharpens our RAB and diamond drill targeting ahead of drilling later this season. We look forward to sharing the interpreted results and targets with shareholders shortly."

Survey Rationale

The survey was designed to trace the subsurface extent of the mid-Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic Suite - the reduced, felsic intrusions responsible for Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems ("RIRGS") throughout the belt. Magnetic data will help define the geometry, depth and structural setting of buried or blind intrusive bodies, while radiometric data, particularly the potassium response, is expected to highlight the hornfels and hydrothermal alteration halos that typically envelope these systems and their associated gold mineralization.

Results will be integrated with the Company's existing soil and rock geochemistry, geological mapping and LiDAR datasets to refine drill targets. The Project is prospective for both RIRGS and Keno Hill-style Ag-Pb-Zn veins, with evidence for both styles identified within existing datasets.

A total of 425 line-kilometres was flown across the Shanghai Project (Figure 2) and surrounding areas, covering approximately 31 sq km. The area was flown at a line spacing of 100 metres on a north-south orientation, with perpendicular tie lines flown at a ratio of one tie line for every ten survey lines. Surveying was flown at a nominal terrain clearance of 40 metres to maximize resolution. The survey simultaneously acquired high-resolution magnetic data using a nose-mounted cesium vapor magnetometer (sensitivity better than 0.01 nT) and radiometric (potassium, uranium, thorium) data using a 21-litre, 512-channel gamma-ray spectrometer carried internal to the aircraft.

Figure 1: Location of T2 Metals' Shanghai and Aurora projects in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon, Canada.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/305203_96d4a5e2a428f866_002full.jpg

About the Tombstone Gold Belt

The Tombstone Gold Belt, a component of the larger Tintina Gold Province, is a highly prospective metallogenic province in the Yukon, with a range of well-known and emerging gold discoveries. The belt is characterized by a suite of mid-Cretaceous, reduced, felsic intrusions known as the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. These intrusive bodies and the surrounding host rocks have created conditions for the formation of numerous RIRGS. Exploration efforts have identified that gold is often hosted in sheeted quartz veins and as disseminated mineralization within both the intrusive bodies and the hornfelsed country rocks.

Gold mineralization in the Tombstone Gold Belt is typically associated with a distinctive multi-element signature that includes bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten, along with arsenic and antimony. Gold-bearing fluids exsolved from cooling intrusions and preferentially deposited gold in brittle, structurally controlled environments. Both high-grade, structurally-controlled vein systems and lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposits are known. The region hosts numerous significant deposits and is the site of recent discoveries by companies such as Snowline Gold, Banyan Gold and Sitka Gold.

Figure 2: Location of the Shanghai Project and surrounding exploration and mining projects

within the Mayo Mining District, Yukon, Canada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/305203_96d4a5e2a428f866_003full.jpg

Shanghai Project Midpoint: Google Earth Link

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6)

T2 Metals Corp. is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engaging with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: T2 Metals Corp.