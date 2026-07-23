Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration program underway at its Aurora Gold-Silver Project ("Aurora" or the "Project") in the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt (see Figure 1), one of North America's most prolific gold regions.

Field crews are well advanced on geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, with mapping successfully discovering new outcrops and rock float bearing semi-massive sulphide mineralization containing chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) and stibnite (antimony sulphide). Furthermore, an airborne LiDAR survey has been completed, and drill site preparation is underway.

Project Location

The Aurora Project is located in the Yukon's Dawson Mining District, one of the territory's most active exploration regions, known for district-scale gold systems, significant discoveries and ongoing exploration success. The Project covers a large, district-scale land package of 76 km², first staked by renowned Yukon prospector and explorer Shawn Ryan in 2004.

The Project is located only 8 km west of Prospector Metals' ML Project (Figure 2) where recent drilling discovered high grades of copper and gold including 44 m averaging 13.79 g/t gold and 1.84% copper in hole ML25-31 (see Prospector Metals news release dated October 1, 2025). The Aurora and ML projects share a similar geological setting and discovery potential. Furthermore, Brewery Creek, a past-producing open-pit gold mine lies 30 km south of Aurora.

Aurora has returned high-grade gold from surface sampling and limited historical drilling yet remains largely untested and offers considerable exploration upside.

Exploration Program Highlights & Results

Work completed to date at Aurora forms part of the Company's Q3/Q4 2026 multi-disciplinary field programs announced on June 30, 2026. Highlights include:

Airborne LiDAR survey at 10 pts/m 2 sample spacing was completed across the Project. When processed, the data will enable refinement of the structural setting of mineralization, highlight intrusion-related targets and facilitate access planning ahead of drilling programs.

at 10 pts/m sample spacing was completed across the Project. When processed, the data will enable refinement of the structural setting of mineralization, highlight intrusion-related targets and facilitate access planning ahead of drilling programs. More than 120 rock samples and 3,000 soil samples collected and submitted for assay to date across a 10 km x 5 km area. The soil/auger sampling program is being led by Callum Ryan, reflecting the prior sampling protocols used by project vendor Shawn Ryan.

collected and submitted for assay to date across a 10 km x 5 km area. The soil/auger sampling program is being led by Callum Ryan, reflecting the prior sampling protocols used by project vendor Shawn Ryan. Geological mapping with rock sampling was completed over the highest-priority drill target areas where past work had identified gold, silver and copper mineralization: A new area of semi-massive stibnite mineralization has been discovered in outcrop 300 m from the Antimony Mnt Prospect (see Figures 3 and 4). Assay results are pending; A new area of semi-massive sulphide mineralization where chalcopyrite (visual estimate*) exceeds 15% has been discovered in rock float 300 m to the northeast of the Rainbow Prospect (see Figures 3 and 5). Assay results are pending.

was completed over the highest-priority drill target areas where past work had identified gold, silver and copper mineralization: Drill site preparation is underway ahead of the proposed RAB drilling program, scheduled to begin in July/August 2026.

"Our extensive early summer exploration program is setting us up strongly for further discoveries at Aurora. The new highly mineralized samples highlight the pedigree of this sparsely tested project and provide additional opportunities beyond the known gold mineralization," said Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals. "Our field teams have moved quickly through mapping and sampling, and we are now turning that surface work into drill-ready targets. We look forward to receiving assay results from these new discoveries ahead of drill testing later this year."

Tombstone Gold Belt

The Tombstone Gold Belt, a component of the larger Tintina Gold Province, is a highly prospective metallogenic province in the Yukon, with a range of well-known and emerging gold discoveries. The belt is characterized by a suite of mid-Cretaceous, reduced, felsic intrusions known as the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. These intrusive bodies and the surrounding host rocks have created conditions for the formation of major reduced intrusion-related gold systems ("RIRGS"). Exploration efforts have identified that gold is often hosted in sheeted quartz veins and as disseminated mineralization within both the intrusive bodies and the hornfelsed country rocks.

Figure 1: Location of T2 Metals' Shanghai and Aurora projects in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon, Canada.

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Gold mineralization in the Tombstone Gold Belt is typically associated with a distinctive multi-element signature that includes bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten, along with arsenic and antimony. Gold-bearing fluids exsolved from cooling intrusions and preferentially deposited gold in brittle, structurally controlled environments. Both high-grade, structurally-controlled vein systems and lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposits are known. The region hosts numerous significant deposits and is the site of recent discoveries by companies such as Snowline Gold, Banyan Gold and Sitka Gold.

Geological Context

The Aurora claims are centred on the Antimony Mountain Stock (Figure 2), a Tombstone Plutonic Suite intrusion. The intrusion takes its name from the discovery of stibnite (antimony sulphide) veins as early as 1916, and exploration in the area has been intermittent ever since. Shawn Ryan and past explorers have identified eight significant gold-bearing prospects (Figure 3) across a 10 km trend on the Project using soil and rock chip sampling. Despite its prospectivity, Aurora has seen less than 3,000 m of total drilling and no work has been undertaken for over 15 years prior to T2 Metals' involvement. See news release dated February 26, 2026 for more information.

The newly discovered semi-massive copper and antimony mineralization (visual estimate*), associated with arsenopyrite and pyrite, highlights Aurora's exploration potential. This mineralization is consistent with the polymetallic footprint typical of RIRGS in the district, that may include skarn associated massive sulphide. T2 Metals has noted similarities between iron-oxide/jarosite alteration observed at Aurora (see Figure 5) and at the ML Project. Sampling results reinforce the prospectivity of this section of the Dawson Mining District and support the Company's view that Aurora hosts multiple, potentially related, styles of mineralization warranting drill testing in 2026.

Figure 2: Location of T2 Metals' Aurora Project in relation to Prospector Metals' ML Project.

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*The reported mineralization is based on visual observation only. Visual estimates of sulphide abundance or mineralization should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses. Laboratory assays are required to determine the grade of mineralization. Assay results are pending and will be reported when received.

Shawn Ryan, Advisory Board member of T2 Metals, noted, "I had the opportunity for a site visit to Aurora during the current work programs. While I've spent a lot of time walking this ground in the past, it's highly encouraging to see that new discoveries with high grades and the right alteration styles can still be found. I'm looking forward to seeing this tested with the drill after a very long hiatus."

Figure 3: Local geology of Aurora Project with prospects. See Figure 3 for geological legend.

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Figure 4: Recent sampling has discovered abundant stibnite (antimony sulphide) mineralization in outcrop at a new and undrilled location in the south of the Aurora Project area.

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Figure 5: Recent sampling has discovered chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) mineralization in float at a new undrilled location to the northeast of the Rainbow Prospect, Aurora Project. Note extensive iron oxide staining.

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Aurora Project Midpoint: Google Earth Link

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6)

T2 Metals Corp. is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engaging with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306219

Source: T2 Metals Corp.