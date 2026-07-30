Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its Aurora Gold-Silver Project ("Aurora" or the "Project") in the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt (see Figure 1), one of North America's most prolific gold regions. This marks both the Company's first drill program in the Yukon, and the first drilling completed at Aurora in over 15 years.

Drilling follows a successful early summer mapping, prospecting and sampling program that has identified new zones of gold, copper and antimony mineralization and provided additional context for known gold mineralization (see news release dated July 23, 2026).

Drill Program Highlights

RAB (rotary air blast) drilling is underway, providing low-cost, rapid prospecting of targets identified within past data and prioritized through the Company's 2026 mapping programs;

The program is being carried out by GroundTruth Exploration, an experienced drilling and exploration contractor with a track record delivering similar programs across the territory;

Approximately 20 holes for 1,400 m are planned in this initial phase, testing multiple shallow targets in the vicinity of three known mineralized areas - TK, JC, Rainbow (together the Anaconda prospect) (Figure 3) where past and recent sampling has discovered high grade gold and semi-massive chalcopyrite mineralization;

Drill cuttings are being analyzed in the field using a portable XRF (X-ray fluorescence) unit, allowing the field team to make same-day decisions on hole placement and program direction;

A downhole viewer is being used to assess structural controls on mineralization, helping refine geological models ahead of follow-up diamond drilling;

Aurora covers a district-scale 76 km² land package in the Yukon's Dawson Mining District, first staked by renowned prospector and explorer Shawn Ryan in 2004. The Project sits only 8 km west of Prospector Metals' ML Project (Figure 2), where recent drilling intersected 44 m averaging 13.79 g/t gold and 1.84% copper (see Prospector Metals news release dated October 1, 2025). Despite this pedigree, Aurora has seen less than 3,000 m of historical drilling in total, and no drilling in over 15 years, leaving multiple gold, silver, copper and antimony targets largely untested.

The commencement of this program (Figure 4, Figure 5) represents a significant and long-awaited step to unlock the Project's exploration potential. Recent mapping and sampling by T2 Metals has provided additional confidence in the targets being tested within this shallow RAB program.

"Getting the drill turning at Aurora in the Yukon is a major milestone for the Company," said Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals. "This project has seen less than 3,000 metres of drilling in its history, and none at all in over 15 years, despite the quality of the targets our team and Shawn Ryan have outlined. RAB drilling is a cost-effective tool to test numerous targets at shallow depth quickly, and the combination with on-site XRF analysis means we can adjust the program in real time. We look forward to keeping shareholders updated as results come in."

Geological Context

The Aurora claims are centred on the Antimony Mountain Stock, a Tombstone Plutonic Suite-age intrusion which are associated with reduced intrusion-related gold systems ("RIRGS") elsewhere in the district. Shawn Ryan and past explorers have identified eight significant gold-bearing prospects across the Project using soil and rock chip sampling, several of which are being tested in this initial drill program.

Newly discovered semi-massive copper mineralization associated with arsenopyrite and pyrite, highlights Aurora's exploration potential. This mineralization is consistent with the polymetallic footprint typical of RIRGS in the district, that may include skarn associated massive sulphide. T2 Metals has noted similarities between iron-oxide/jarosite alteration observed at Aurora and at the ML Project.

Tombstone Gold Belt

The Tombstone Gold Belt, a component of the larger Tintina Gold Province, is a highly prospective metallogenic province in the Yukon, with a range of well-known and emerging gold discoveries. The belt is characterized by a suite of mid-Cretaceous, reduced, felsic intrusions known as the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. These intrusive bodies and the surrounding host rocks have created conditions for the formation of major reduced intrusion-related gold systems ("RIRGS"). Exploration efforts have identified that gold is often hosted in sheeted quartz veins and as disseminated mineralization within both the intrusive bodies and the hornfelsed country rocks.

Figure 1: Location of T2 Metals' Shanghai and Aurora projects in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon, Canada.

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Gold mineralization in the Tombstone Gold Belt is typically associated with a distinctive multi-element signature that includes bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten, along with arsenic and antimony. Gold-bearing fluids exsolved from cooling intrusions and preferentially deposited gold in brittle, structurally controlled environments. Both high-grade, structurally-controlled vein systems and lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposits are known. The region hosts numerous significant deposits and is the site of recent discoveries by companies such as Snowline Gold, Banyan Gold and Sitka Gold.

Figure 2: Location of T2 Metals' Aurora Project in relation to Prospector Metals' ML Project.

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Figure 3: Local geology of Aurora Project with prospects. See Figure 2 for geological legend.

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Figure 4: RAB rig installation and set up at the Rainbow Prospect, Aurora Project, Yukon.

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Figure 5: RAB rig set up at the Rainbow Prospect, Aurora Project. Note extensive iron oxide staining.

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Aurora Project Midpoint: Google Earth Link

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6)

T2 Metals Corp. is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engaging with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307226

Source: T2 Metals Corp.