Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026



Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2026

YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2026

I am pleased to report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2026. The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2026 was £2,183,242 compared to £2,130,974 for the same period in the previous year, an increase of 2% (compared to an increase in the six months to 30 April 2025 of 9%).

The gross profit for the period was 3% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2025. Staff costs increased by 8% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2025 (10% increase in staff costs in the half year to 30 April 2025).

Overheads increased by 12% (8% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2025). There was an increase in repair costs of £59,321 for this period compared to the same period in the previous year, as a result of repairs to the chimney stacks, the replacement of windows and fire doors and other essential repair work to the fabric of the building. This together with the increases in business rates and utilities, contributed to the increase in overhead expenses during the period. There is an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2026 to £212,442 compared to a loss of £97,225 for the half year to 30 April 2025.

During the period the main lift was replaced, together with one of the boilers, the pool furniture and the garden lighting. General refurbishment of the bedrooms and public areas continued.

The Board and the management of the company continue to monitor cash resources and have paid the dividend of £90,000 declared on 25 February 2026. No further dividends were declared in the period.

The Board wishes to express its thanks to the management and staff of the hotel for their co-operation and efforts during the period. The Hydro team look forward to welcoming new and returning guests in this our 131st year of operation.

Yours sincerely,

Christopher J Bean LL.B (Hons)

14 July 2026

SUMMARISED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2026 Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2026 30 April2025 31 October 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ TURNOVER 2,183,242 2,130,974 5,103,491 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (249,745) (135,914) 314,429 INTEREST RECEIVABLE 37,303 38,689 79,101 (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION (212,442) (97,225) 393,530 TAXATION - - (107,440) (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD £(212,442) £(97,225) £286,090 (Loss)/Earnings per share (35.41)p (16.20)p 47.68p

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 APRIL 2026 30 April 2026 30 April2025 31 October 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ FIXED ASSETS Tangible Assets 2,519,223 2,481,102 2,402,767 CURRENT ASSETS Stocks 53,319 41,699 51,010 Debtors 94,348 126,806 166,540 Investments - deposit accounts 1,000,000 500,000 1,000,000 Cash at bank and in hand 1,135,584 1,679,811 1,658,366 2,283,251 2,348,316 2,875,916 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year (835,851) (836,611) (1,009,618) NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,447,400 1,511,705 1,866,298 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,966,623 3,992,807 4,269,065 PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES (131,848) (148,905) (131,848) NET ASSETS £3,834,775 £3,843,902 £4,137,217 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 600,000 600,000 600,000 Revaluation reserve 385,535 389,814 385,535 Profit and loss reserves 2,849,240 2,854,088 3,151,682 £3,834,775 £3,843,902 £4,137,217

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2026 Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2026 30 April 2025 31 October 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1) (262,843) (174,050) 365,315 NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2) (169,939) (530,969) (1,001,779)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (90,000) (78,000) (168,000) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (522,782) (783,019) (804,464) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 1,658,366 2,462,830 2,462,830 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD £1,135,584 £1,679,811 £1,658,366 RELATING TO: Cash at bank and in hand £1,135,584 £1,679,811 £1,658,366

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2026 Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2026 30 April2025 31 October 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ Note 1 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Loss)/profit after tax (212,442) (97,225) 286,090 Adjustments for: Taxation - - 107,440 Depreciation 90,786 86,236 173,595 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 255 2,453 Interest receivable (37,303) (38,689) (79,101) OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES (158,959) (49,423) 490,477 MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL (Increase)/decrease in stocks (2,309) 6,111 (3,200) Decrease/(increase) in debtors 72,192 27,349 (12,385) (Decrease)/increase in creditors (173,767) (158,087) 9,465 Income taxes paid - - (119,042) NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES £(262,843) £(174,050) £365,315

Note 2 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of tangible fixed assets (207,242) (69,658) (80,880) Interest received 37,303 38,689 79,101 (Payment)/repayment for other investments - (500,000) (1,000,000) NET CASH FLOW (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES £(169,939) £(530,969) £(1,001,779)

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS 1 The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2025. 2 The loss per share is based on a loss of £212,442 (2025: loss of £97,225) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation. 3 The movement in retained Profit and Loss Reserves from £3,151,682 at 31 October 2025 to £2,849,240 at 30 April 2026 includes the loss for the period and dividends paid of £90,000 (2025: £78,000 paid in the period and £Nil accrued). 4 All dividends in 2026 were paid in the period and no accrual is included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2026 (2025: £78,000 dividends paid and no accrual included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2025). 5 A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman's statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 14 July 2026, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter. 6 The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2025, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. 7 The company's auditor, UHY Hacker Young, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc Sally Gausden Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 AlbR Capital Limited Dan Harris / David Coffman Aquis Corporate Adviser Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).