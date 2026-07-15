Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
15 July 2026
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2026
YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
Dear Shareholder,
SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2026
I am pleased to report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2026. The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2026 was £2,183,242 compared to £2,130,974 for the same period in the previous year, an increase of 2% (compared to an increase in the six months to 30 April 2025 of 9%).
The gross profit for the period was 3% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2025. Staff costs increased by 8% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2025 (10% increase in staff costs in the half year to 30 April 2025).
Overheads increased by 12% (8% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2025). There was an increase in repair costs of £59,321 for this period compared to the same period in the previous year, as a result of repairs to the chimney stacks, the replacement of windows and fire doors and other essential repair work to the fabric of the building. This together with the increases in business rates and utilities, contributed to the increase in overhead expenses during the period. There is an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2026 to £212,442 compared to a loss of £97,225 for the half year to 30 April 2025.
During the period the main lift was replaced, together with one of the boilers, the pool furniture and the garden lighting. General refurbishment of the bedrooms and public areas continued.
The Board and the management of the company continue to monitor cash resources and have paid the dividend of £90,000 declared on 25 February 2026. No further dividends were declared in the period.
The Board wishes to express its thanks to the management and staff of the hotel for their co-operation and efforts during the period. The Hydro team look forward to welcoming new and returning guests in this our 131st year of operation.
Yours sincerely,
Christopher J Bean LL.B (Hons)
14 July 2026
SUMMARISED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2026
Half year to
Half year to
Year ended
30 April 2026
30 April2025
31 October 2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
£
£
£
TURNOVER
2,183,242
2,130,974
5,103,491
OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT
(249,745)
(135,914)
314,429
INTEREST RECEIVABLE
37,303
38,689
79,101
(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
(212,442)
(97,225)
393,530
TAXATION
-
-
(107,440)
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD
£(212,442)
£(97,225)
£286,090
(Loss)/Earnings per share
(35.41)p
(16.20)p
47.68p
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 APRIL 2026
30 April 2026
30 April2025
31 October 2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
£
£
£
FIXED ASSETS
Tangible Assets
2,519,223
2,481,102
2,402,767
CURRENT ASSETS
Stocks
53,319
41,699
51,010
Debtors
94,348
126,806
166,540
Investments - deposit accounts
1,000,000
500,000
1,000,000
Cash at bank and in hand
1,135,584
1,679,811
1,658,366
2,283,251
2,348,316
2,875,916
CREDITORS
Amounts falling due within one year
(835,851)
(836,611)
|
(1,009,618)
NET CURRENT ASSETS
1,447,400
1,511,705
1,866,298
TOTAL ASSETS LESS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,966,623
3,992,807
4,269,065
PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES
(131,848)
(148,905)
(131,848)
NET ASSETS
£3,834,775
£3,843,902
£4,137,217
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Called up share capital
600,000
600,000
600,000
Revaluation reserve
385,535
389,814
385,535
Profit and loss reserves
2,849,240
2,854,088
3,151,682
£3,834,775
£3,843,902
£4,137,217
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2026
Half year to
Half year to
Year ended
30 April 2026
30 April 2025
31 October 2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
£
£
£
NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1)
(262,843)
(174,050)
365,315
NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2)
(169,939)
(530,969)
(1,001,779)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends paid
(90,000)
(78,000)
(168,000)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(522,782)
(783,019)
(804,464)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
1,658,366
2,462,830
2,462,830
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
£1,135,584
£1,679,811
£1,658,366
RELATING TO:
Cash at bank and in hand
£1,135,584
£1,679,811
£1,658,366
NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2026
Half year to
Half year to
Year ended
30 April 2026
30 April2025
31 October 2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
£
£
£
Note 1
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
ACTIVITIES
(Loss)/profit after tax
(212,442)
(97,225)
286,090
Adjustments for:
Taxation
-
-
107,440
Depreciation
90,786
86,236
173,595
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
255
2,453
Interest receivable
(37,303)
(38,689)
(79,101)
OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES
(158,959)
(49,423)
490,477
MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL
(Increase)/decrease in stocks
(2,309)
6,111
(3,200)
Decrease/(increase) in debtors
72,192
27,349
(12,385)
(Decrease)/increase in creditors
(173,767)
(158,087)
9,465
Income taxes paid
-
-
(119,042)
NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
£(262,843)
£(174,050)
£365,315
Note 2
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of tangible fixed assets
(207,242)
(69,658)
(80,880)
Interest received
37,303
38,689
79,101
(Payment)/repayment for other investments
-
(500,000)
(1,000,000)
NET CASH FLOW (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
£(169,939)
£(530,969)
£(1,001,779)
NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
1
The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2025.
2
The loss per share is based on a loss of £212,442 (2025: loss of £97,225) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation.
3
The movement in retained Profit and Loss Reserves from £3,151,682 at 31 October 2025 to £2,849,240 at 30 April 2026 includes the loss for the period and dividends paid of £90,000 (2025: £78,000 paid in the period and £Nil accrued).
4
All dividends in 2026 were paid in the period and no accrual is included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2026 (2025: £78,000 dividends paid and no accrual included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2025).
5
A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman's statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 14 July 2026, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter.
6
The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2025, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
7
The company's auditor, UHY Hacker Young, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.
Enquiries:
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary
Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
AlbR Capital Limited
Dan Harris / David Coffman
Aquis Corporate Adviser
Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).