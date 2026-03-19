Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2026

HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and thirty first Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 14 April 2026 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

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