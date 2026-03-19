Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
19 March 2026
HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and thirty first Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 14 April 2026 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, plc
Telephone:
AlbR Capital Limited
+44 20 7469 0930
Aquis Corporate Adviser