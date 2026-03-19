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WKN: A12CG2 | ISIN: GB0004495403 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WP
Stuttgart
19.03.26 | 16:33
8,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 16:54 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of AGM

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2026

HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and thirty first Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 14 April 2026 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary

Telephone:
(+44)(0) 1323 431200

AlbR Capital Limited

+44 20 7469 0930

Aquis Corporate Adviser


© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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