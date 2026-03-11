Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR DEALING

On 6 March 2026, Crispin Freeman, a Non-executive Director of the Company, performed a 'Bed and ISA' transfers of ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from his share dealing account into his ISA account.

Details of the transaction are shown in the PDMR notifications below.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, plcSally Gausden Telephone: (+44)(0) 1323 431200


AlbR Capital LimitedTelephone: (+44)(0) 2074 690930

Notification and public disclosure of transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Crispin Freeman

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Non-executive Director

b.

Initial notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc

b.

LEI

213800Y711C4P34MJN39

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code


Ordinary shares of £1 each

ISIN Code: GB0004495403

b.

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 6,250 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") that were immediately repurchased by Crispin Freeman through a Bed and ISA arrangement

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Sale of 6,250 @ £6.75

Purchase of 6,250 @ £6.755

d.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

Aggregated vol = 6,250

Aggregated sale price = £42,187.50

Aggregated purchase price = £42,218.75

e.

Date of the transaction

6 March 2026

f.

Place of the transaction

London (AQSE)


