Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR DEALING

On 6 March 2026, Crispin Freeman, a Non-executive Director of the Company, performed a 'Bed and ISA' transfers of ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from his share dealing account into his ISA account.

Details of the transaction are shown in the PDMR notifications below.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, plcSally Gausden Telephone: (+44)(0) 1323 431200



AlbR Capital LimitedTelephone: (+44)(0) 2074 690930

Notification and public disclosure of transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities