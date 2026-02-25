Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Final Results for the year ended 31 October 2025

25 February 2026

HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

The profit for the financial year after taxation was GBP286,090 (2024 profit of GBP350,246). Turnover from the Hydro Hotel operation increased during the year by 5% (2024 increased by 9%). Earnings per share were 47.68p compared to 58.37p for the previous year.

The Company's operating activities generated cash of GBP365,315 (2024 generated cash of GBP610,313) and it invested GBP80,880 in new fixed assets (2024 GBP166,247). During the year the Company paid ordinary dividends of GBP168,000 (2024 GBP150,000). At the year end the Company had net current assets of GBP1,866,298 (2024 GBP1,670,097).

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Results for year ended 31 October 2025

I am pleased to report on the company's results for the year ended 31 October 2025.

Sales for the year totalled £5,103,491, an increase of 5% on the £4,850,970 sales for the previous year (2024 9% increase). Operating profit for the year was £314,429 (2024 £393,319). After interest receivable and the corporation tax charge, the post-tax profits for the year were £286,090 (2024 £350,246). An interim dividend of 15p per share (2024 13p per share) absorbing £90,000 (2024 £78,000) was paid to shareholders in October 2025. Taking into account the level of post-tax profits for the year and with the company having strong reserves and assets, the Board has decided to declare a further interim dividend of 15p per share (2024 13p per share) absorbing £90,000 (2024 £78,000), which will be paid on Wednesday 1 April 2026 to shareholders on the register on Friday 13 March 2026. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday 12 March 2026.

The trading environment for the company continues to be challenging with continuing cost of living increases impacting on operating costs and consumer demand. With careful monitoring of food and drink costs the gross profit on those lines increased by 5% compared to the previous year (2024 increased by 9% compared to 2023). Overall profitability decreased in the year, as a result of increases in operating costs and staffing costs, including increases in employers' national insurance and the national minimum wage.

Repair costs increased by 46% compared to the previous year but included general maintenance to the fabric of the building, including replacement of fire doors, remedial work to the hotel's windows and repairs to the chimney stacks.

Capital improvements at the hotel during the year included the installation of new air conditioning in the Wedgwood room, replacement of the outside furniture for the Coastal Terrace, replacement of two boilers and their flues, as well as general refurbishment of some bedroom interiors.

Developments since 31 October 2025

New marketing techniques will continue to be developed during the year to further encourage direct bookings at the hotel, which show an increase, year on year.

Updating of the pool furniture will be undertaken in the coming year together with replacement of the outside garden lighting. A major replacement of the main lift at a cost of £138,750 is also to be undertaken in the year. General refurbishment of bedrooms and public areas will continue.

We continue to improve the physical and cyber security of the hotel's assets, and are further towards Cyber Essentials accreditation.

I am also pleased to report that the quality of the hotel's offering was recognised locally by its winning of the Outstanding Tourism and Accommodation Award at the 2024 Eastbourne Business Awards ceremony held on 29 November 2024 at the Winter Gardens, Eastbourne.

Our Staff

I would like to congratulate our General Manager, Jonathan Owen, on the results achieved for the hotel this year, despite ongoing challenges for the hotel and tourism industry.

I wish also to record our thanks to our management team and all our staff for their dedication to the hotel. We continue to invest in our team, working to train and retain valued members of staff who continue to deliver the Hydro's renowned quality of service which our customers value so much.

Christopher J Bean LL.B (Hons) 24 February 2026 Chairman of the Board

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2025 2025 2024 GBP GBP Turnover Continuing operations 5,103,491 4,850,970 Cost of sales (4,495,272) (4,185,435) Gross profit 608,219 665,535 Administrative expenses (293,790) (272,216) Operating profit 314,429 393,319 Interest receivable and similar income 79,101 76,196 Profit before taxation 393,530 469,515 Taxation (107,440) (119,269) Profit for the financial year GBP 286,090 GBP 350,246 Earnings per share- continuing operations 47.68p 58.37p

Earnings per share have been calculated using 600,000 shares, being the weighted average number of shares for both years. The company has no potential ordinary shares, therefore basic and diluted earnings per share is the same figure.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2025 2025 2024 GBP GBP Fixed assets Tangible Assets 2,402,767 2,497,935 Current assets Stocks 51,010 47,810 Debtors 166,540 154,155 Investments 1,000,000 - Cash at bank and in hand 1,658,366 2,462,830 2,875,916 2,664,795 Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year (1,009,618) (994,698) Net current assets 1,866,298 1,670,097

Total assets less current liabilities 4,269,065 4,168,032 Provisions for liabilities (131,848) (148,905) Net assets GBP 4,137,217 GBP 4,019,127 Capital and reserves Ordinary Shares - Authorised and Issued: 600,000 Shares of GBP1.00 each fully paid 600,000 600,000 Revaluation reserve 385,535 389,814 Profit and loss reserves 3,151,682 3,029,313 Total equity GBP 4,137,217 GBP 4,019,127

STATUS OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. This has, however, been extracted from the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2025 . These accounts have not to date been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Company's auditor, UHY Hacker Young LLP, has issued an unqualified audit report which does not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006 in respect of these accounts.

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

An interim dividend of 15.0 pence per share (2024 13.0 pence paid) is to be paid on 1 April 2026 to shareholders on the register on 13 March 2026. The directors do not propose the payment of a final dividend.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

