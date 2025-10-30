Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2025

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc Sally Gausden Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 AlbR Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).