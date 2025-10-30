Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
30 October 2025
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).