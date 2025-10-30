Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
PR Newswire
30.10.2025
Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2025

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 1323 431 200

AlbR Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


