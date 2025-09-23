Anzeige
Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Declaration of Interim Dividend

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Declaration of Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

23 September 2025

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Declaration of Interim Dividend

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 15 pence per share.

The relevant dates for the dividend are:

Ex-dividend date

Thursday, 9 October 2025

Record date

Friday, 10 October 2025

Payment date

Friday, 31 October 2025

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 1323 431 200

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© 2025 PR Newswire
