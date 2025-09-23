Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Declaration of Interim Dividend
23 September 2025
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Declaration of Interim Dividend
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 15 pence per share.
The relevant dates for the dividend are:
Ex-dividend date
Thursday, 9 October 2025
Record date
Friday, 10 October 2025
Payment date
Friday, 31 October 2025
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary
Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Aquis Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).