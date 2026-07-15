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WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 08:03
13,520 Euro
+1,05 % +0,140
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REJLERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REJLERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,00014,16014:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 12:00 Uhr
56 Leser
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Rejlers AB: Interim Report Rejlers AB January - June 2026

April - June

  • Net sales increased by 9.4% to SEK 1,313.6 million (1,200.4)
  • Organic sales growth, excluding exchange rate effects, amounted to 1.5% (5.7)
  • EBITA increased to SEK 82.1 million (81.6) and the EBITA margin amounted to 6.3% (6.8)
  • EBITA is negatively impacted by SEK 6 million due to an extraordinary recruitment of around 125 employees in Division Buildings in Sweden
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 53.8 million (61.3), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -6.8 million (-4.0)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -9.9 million (-12.3)
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 34.6 million (39.2)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.21 (1.74) and after dilution to SEK 1.21 (1.74)

January - June

  • Net sales increased by 6.4% to SEK 2,555.2 million (2,401.7)
  • Organic sales growth, excluding exchange rate effects, amounted to 1.0% (7.2)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 173.4 million (184.1) and the EBITA margin amounted to 6.8% (7.7)
  • EBITA is negatively impacted by SEK 18 million due to an extraordinary recruitment of around 125 employees in Division Buildings in Sweden
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 123.7 million (148.2), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -9.5 million (-4.0)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -22.6 million (-16.6)
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 86.0 million (104.6)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.41 (4.63) and after dilution to SEK 3.41 (4.63)

Statement by the President and CEO

"We have a clear strategy and continue to strengthen our position in our markets. With a compelling offering, highly skilled employees and a clear acquisition agenda, we look to the future with confidence as we continue our growth journey," says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO of Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:
Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, Rejlers Group, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se
Anna Jennehov, CFO, Rejlers Group, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CEST on 15 July 2026.

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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