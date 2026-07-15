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WKN: A28ZWJ | ISIN: XS2202900424 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 09:21
100,21 
0,00 % 0,00
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COOEPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA Chart 1 Jahr
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COOEPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,20101,2814:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
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JSC Kaspi.kz: Kaspi.kz Completes Acquisition of Rabobank A.S. in Türkiye

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz ("Kaspi.kz") (Nasdaq: KSPI) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Rabobank A.S., a fully licensed bank in Türkiye.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz's mission is to improve people's lives by developing innovative mobile products and services.

Kaspi.kz operates a unique two-sided Super App model, serving more than 25 million consumers and 900 thousand merchants across Kazakhstan and Türkiye. In Kazakhstan, our Super App seamlessly integrates payments, e-Commerce, e-grocery, fintech, travel, classifieds and government services. This comprehensive offering is deeply relevant to users' daily lives, driving exceptional engagement with 77 monthly transactions per active consumer. In Türkiye, Kaspi.kz owns an 86.74% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the country's leading e-Commerce platforms.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.

For further information

David Ferguson david.ferguson@kaspi.kz


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.